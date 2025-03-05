Teenager shot dead near Stockwell tube station

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Stockwell, south London, on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to Paradise Road at around 14:30 GMT following reports of a shooting. Paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance attended, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are working to identify the victim and inform his family. No arrests have been made.
Superintendent Gabriel Cameron said police were gathering CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses.
A crime scene remains in place as investigations continue.
Local MP Florence Eshalomi described the shooting as a tragic loss.
This is the third homicide in London this year involving a victim under 25.