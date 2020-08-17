Teenage brothers from Dewsbury drown in Lancashire sea

Bodies have been found on Sunday (16) in the search for two teenage brothers from Dewsbury missing off the Lancashire coast.

While on day trip, Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16, got into difficulty in the sea at St Annes along with their cousin on Saturday (15).

The 15-year-old cousin managed to swim ashore and was treated for hypothermia. Crews searched late into the night for the brothers and resumed their efforts on Sunday.

The HM Coastguard and RNLI made the discovery about a mile away from St Annes Pier on Sunday afternoon.

Lancashire Police said the family of the brothers from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, has been informed after the bodies were found.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with them and their friends at this incredibly distressing time,” the police said.

Coastguard rescue teams from Lytham and Fleetwood and the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon were part of the search operation, reported the BBC.

They were joined by RNLI lifeboats from Lytham St Annes and Blackpool, the independent rescue service Southport Lifeboat, Lancashire police and the north-west ambulance service.