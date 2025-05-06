Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

British Indian teen recognised for launching hygiene kit project for homeless Londoners

He has received praise from school staff, local officials and community members for his determination and commitment

British Indian Teen Leads Inspiring Hygiene Kit Drive for London's Homeless

Rohan Mehta, from Kensington, founded the 'In The Bag project'

MyLondon
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 06, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A 17-year-old student from west London has been honoured by two local councils for his initiative to support homeless people with hygiene essentials.

Rohan Mehta, from Kensington, founded the In The Bag project at the age of 15, transforming his family’s living room into a temporary distribution centre to assemble hygiene kits. Since launching the initiative two years ago, he has personally delivered 130 bags containing basic toiletries and hygiene items to people experiencing homelessness in London.

The bags include items such as shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, toothbrushes and toothpaste — everyday essentials that are often inaccessible to those living on the streets or in temporary accommodation.

Rohan, currently preparing for his A-levels at Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith, said the idea for In The Bag stemmed from a long-standing concern about homelessness. He recalled being affected from a young age when he saw people sleeping rough and would ask his parents if they could offer food or money.

British Indian Teen Leads Inspiring Hygiene Kit Drive for London's HomelessRohan became increasingly aware of the wider social issues linked to homelessness and unemploymentSonal Mehta

“I always knew I wanted to do something to be part of the solution,” Rohan said. “When I got a little bit older, I thought about what tangible help I could offer. I wanted to create something practical that could really help people, not just raise awareness.”

He explained that personal hygiene can have a major impact on an individual’s confidence and dignity, particularly for those trying to secure employment. “You really cannot have a job interview if you do not look presentable and clean,” he said. “When you’re able to clean yourself up properly, it makes you feel a lot better. I wanted to help break that barrier.”

As he began studying economics, Rohan became increasingly aware of the wider social issues linked to homelessness and unemployment, including the challenges people face in breaking out of the cycle of poverty. He saw personal hygiene as a small but significant factor in helping people rebuild their lives.

The young philanthropist’s efforts have been formally recognised by local authorities. In March 2025, he received the Young Achiever Award from the Mayor of Kensington and Chelsea for his dedication to supporting vulnerable individuals in the community. The following month, Hammersmith and Fulham Council presented him with a civic honour in recognition of his contribution to building “a stronger, safer and kinder borough.”

In The Bag remains a grassroots project, with Rohan continuing to oversee the sourcing, packing and distribution of hygiene kits alongside his academic responsibilities. He has received praise from school staff, local officials and community members for his determination and commitment to helping others.

Looking ahead, Rohan hopes to continue expanding the project and raise further awareness about the everyday challenges faced by homeless people across the capital.

“I just want to keep doing what I can,” he said. “Even if it helps one person feel a little better or more confident, it’s worth it.”

awardawarenesscommunityhygiene kitlondonphilanthropistteenhygiene kit project

Related News

Visa UK
UK

UK to tighten visas for Pakistan, Sri Lanka over asylum concerns

Fairy liquid warning issued UK households urged to rethink use
Lifestyle

UK households urged to rethink use of 'Fairy Liquid' and similar products over environmental concerns

Allu Arjun Prepares for Action Mode in Atlee’s AA22xA6
Entertainment

Allu Arjun begins intense physical and mental training for Atlee's action packed 'AA22xA6'

Vishal and Sheykhar to Premiere DDLJ Musical Tribute at UKAFF 2025 Closing Gala
Entertainment

Vishal and Sheykhar to unveil DDLJ musical journey at UK Asian Film Festival 2025 closing gala

More For You

nigel-farage-reform

Donna Edmunds quit the party days after her suspension, criticised Nigel Farage’s leadership and called him a 'terrible leader'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Reform councillor who quit says 'Farage is a terrible leader'

NEWLY elected councillor Donna Edmunds has quit Reform UK days after the local elections, calling Nigel Farage a “terrible leader” and saying he “must never be prime minister”.

Edmunds, who was elected in Hodnet, Shropshire, was suspended from the party after posting on X that she intended to defect once ousted MP Rupert Lowe launched a challenger party. She later wrote she had been suspended “pending an investigation”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gurwinder Kaur

Gurwinder died of cancer before the trial concluded.

getty images

Ravi Yadav sentenced to nine years for rape and abuse of wife Gurwinder Kaur

RAVI YADAV has been sentenced to nine years in prison for raping his wife Gurwinder Kaur, and for subjecting her to financial abuse and coercive control during their marriage.

The sentencing took place at a UK court on May 1, after a jury found him guilty based on evidence, including a voice recording Gurwinder made on 19 March 2020 capturing the assault.

Keep ReadingShow less
Guru Nanak Gurdwara Opens in Camberley, Marking Surrey’s First Sikh Temple

ttendees were also treated to traditional food

BBC

First gurdwara in Surrey officially opens in Camberley

Surrey’s first gurdwara has officially opened in Camberley, marking a significant milestone for the local Sikh community. The opening ceremony, held on Saturday, was attended by around 1,000 people and featured a range of cultural and religious activities.

Visitors to the newly established Guru Nanak Gurdwara Camberley took part in prayers, music performances, Punjabi writing classes, martial arts demonstrations, and talks. Attendees were also treated to traditional food and witnessed the unveiling of a new artwork by British Sikh artist Amandeep Singh, also known as Inkquisitive.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zia-Yusuf-Getty

Yusuf acknowledged that the party may not be able to stop asylum seekers from being placed in hotels where the Home Office already has contracts with accommodation providers. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Zia Yusuf says Reform will resist hotel use for asylum seekers

REFORM UK chair Zia Yusuf has said the party will use “every instrument of power” to resist housing people seeking asylum in council areas where it has gained control.

Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Yusuf said the party is exploring legal avenues including judicial reviews, injunctions, and planning laws to prevent the use of accommodation for asylum seekers in these areas.

Keep ReadingShow less
ve-day-getty

Union Jack flags are displayed on Regent Street St James's ahead of VE Day 80 on May 4, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

VE Day events begin across UK to honour WWII veterans

THE UK on Monday began four days of events to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, with a military parade, street parties, and a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance by the royal family.

The events are expected to be the final major commemoration attended by those who served in the Second World War.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc