British Indian teen recognised for launching hygiene kit project for homeless Londoners

A 17-year-old student from west London has been honoured by two local councils for his initiative to support homeless people with hygiene essentials.

Rohan Mehta, from Kensington, founded the In The Bag project at the age of 15, transforming his family’s living room into a temporary distribution centre to assemble hygiene kits. Since launching the initiative two years ago, he has personally delivered 130 bags containing basic toiletries and hygiene items to people experiencing homelessness in London.

The bags include items such as shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, toothbrushes and toothpaste — everyday essentials that are often inaccessible to those living on the streets or in temporary accommodation.

Rohan, currently preparing for his A-levels at Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith, said the idea for In The Bag stemmed from a long-standing concern about homelessness. He recalled being affected from a young age when he saw people sleeping rough and would ask his parents if they could offer food or money.

Rohan became increasingly aware of the wider social issues linked to homelessness and unemployment Sonal Mehta

“I always knew I wanted to do something to be part of the solution,” Rohan said. “When I got a little bit older, I thought about what tangible help I could offer. I wanted to create something practical that could really help people, not just raise awareness.”

He explained that personal hygiene can have a major impact on an individual’s confidence and dignity, particularly for those trying to secure employment. “You really cannot have a job interview if you do not look presentable and clean,” he said. “When you’re able to clean yourself up properly, it makes you feel a lot better. I wanted to help break that barrier.”

As he began studying economics, Rohan became increasingly aware of the wider social issues linked to homelessness and unemployment, including the challenges people face in breaking out of the cycle of poverty. He saw personal hygiene as a small but significant factor in helping people rebuild their lives.

The young philanthropist’s efforts have been formally recognised by local authorities. In March 2025, he received the Young Achiever Award from the Mayor of Kensington and Chelsea for his dedication to supporting vulnerable individuals in the community. The following month, Hammersmith and Fulham Council presented him with a civic honour in recognition of his contribution to building “a stronger, safer and kinder borough.”

In The Bag remains a grassroots project, with Rohan continuing to oversee the sourcing, packing and distribution of hygiene kits alongside his academic responsibilities. He has received praise from school staff, local officials and community members for his determination and commitment to helping others.

Looking ahead, Rohan hopes to continue expanding the project and raise further awareness about the everyday challenges faced by homeless people across the capital.

“I just want to keep doing what I can,” he said. “Even if it helps one person feel a little better or more confident, it’s worth it.”