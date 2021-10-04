Website Logo
  • Monday, October 04, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,997
Total Cases 33,834,702
Today's Fatalities 180
Today's Cases 20,799
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,997
Total Cases 33,834,702
Today's Fatalities 180
Today's Cases 20,799

Business

Tax cuts only after public finances are fixed: Sunak

Britain’s chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak delivers a speech during the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, on October 4, 2021. (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

RISHI Sunak said on Monday (4) that tax cuts could only come once public finances were put on a sustainable footing.

Last month the UK government set out plans to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors to try to fix a health and social care funding crisis.

Speaking to a packed hall at the governing Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester, the chancellor of the exchequer said he believed in fiscal responsibility.

“There can be no prosperous future unless it is built on the foundation of strong public finances. And I have to be blunt with you, our recovery comes with a cost. Our national debt is almost 100 per cent of GDP. So we need to fix our public finances,” he said, after entering to a standing ovation.

“Yes, I want tax cuts, but in order to do that our public finances must be put back on a sustainable footing.”

“Forecasters were predicting unemployment to reach 12 per cent,” he recalled of the early days of the lockdown, when, he said, “it really did feel like the world was collapsing.

“The forecasts were wrong. The unemployment rate is at less than five per cent and falling.

“It wasn’t that the forecasters had bad models. It’s just their models did not take account of one thing, and that was this Conservative government and our will to act,” he said.

Now the focus was on “providing the support and skills people need to get into work and get on in life”.

Addressing the fiscal conservatives in the audience, Sunak said he wanted tax cuts, but that the “recovery comes with a cost” that needs to be repaid.

Sunak will give a half-yearly update on the public finances and economic outlook on October 27, when he is also expected to outline longer-term public spending plans after his massive coronavirus pandemic stimulus package.

Official data last week showed Britain’s economy rebounded more strongly than expected in the second quarter.

But separate indicators point to a growth slowdown, as the country struggles with a supply chain bottleneck and global inflationary pressures that have sent fuel prices rocketing.

The government is grappling with a spate of panic-buying at petrol stations caused by a shortage of tanker drivers, and has mobilised the army to help.

Businesses blame the driver shortage on the government’s hardline approach to Brexit, which stopped a flow of workers from eastern Europe, but ministers say the pandemic is to blame.

(Reuters and AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Trade body seeks stronger West Midlands-India business links
UK
UK wants trade and security pact with India: Truss
UK
Banking tech chief Gulamhuseinwala resigns
HEADLINE STORY
Sony to bid for IPL rights as part of Zee merger: report
UK
Issa brothers fail in bid to take over Caffè Nero
UK
Defender row: Ineos urges JLR to end legal battle
HEADLINE STORY
No decision on Air India yet, India clarifies after reports that Tata emerged…
Business
India-Australia to reach trade deal by end 2022
Business
US Indian author exposes the ‘hypocrisy of wokeism’
UK
Sanghera’s wealth soars as Oxford Nanopore makes stellar debut on bourse
UK
UK economy bounced back by more than thought in Q2 before slowdown
Business
India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Opposition urges Imran Khan to remove ministers named in Pandora…
Sitting pretty? Indian shop workers win the right to a…
Church claims attack by Hindu mob in India
India makes tunnels connecting strategic Ladakh with Kashmir
Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor meet Nitesh Tiwari to discuss…
Pandora papers: UK, India and Pakistan vow to probe ‘hidden…