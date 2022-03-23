Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 24, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Business

Tata Steel sponsors innovation forum Bessemer Society

Tata Steel UK’s plant in Port Talbot, Wales. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TATA STEEL’S UK arm has joined hands with the Bessemer Society as the sole metals industry sponsor of the technology and innovation forum.

Britain’s largest steelmaker said the tie-up is a “win-win” for the company as the new technologies which the “Society brings to the fore” could help it become a carbon-neutral manufacturer.

The Society, which counts Rolls-Royce as its national sponsor, acts as a platform to bring together entrepreneurs, academics, British Government funding bodies and investors and encourage “hard-tech” innovation.

It is named after the 19th-century inventor and entrepreneur Sir Henry Bessemer whose innovation in 1856 enabled a cost-efficient process for making steel.

Tata Steel says its basic oxygen steelmaking plant is a “direct descendant” of his pioneering work.

“We are proud to step forward to sponsor the Bessemer Society and its activity programme,” Tata Steel UK’s R&D director Sumitesh Das said in a statement.

“This is very much a ‘win-win’ for us as the novel, emerging technologies which the society brings to the fore include many innovations which could play a vital role in our journey to net-zero steelmaking in the UK.”

According to the Society’s founder and convener Alex Stewart, the company will be a “key player” in Britain’s efforts to decarbonise industries.

“I am delighted to welcome Tata Steel into our ranks and I look forward to a very vibrant engagement as the UK transitions to its decarbonised and sustainable future industrial base, in which Tata Steel will be a key player.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Google CEO concealed messages from feds with false ‘attorney-client’ claims: DOJ
HEADLINE STORY
Spring Statement 2022 : Sunak cuts fuel duty as UK slashes growth forecast
UK
P&O Ferries job cuts: Minister says UK law ‘not applicable always’
UK
Rishi Sunak unveils a mini-budget aimed at ‘cost-of-living’ crisis
HEADLINE STORY
Russian diamonds remain unscathed amid sanctions
UK
OneWeb to resume satellite launches with SpaceX tie-up
INDIA
Japan to invest £32 billion in India in five years
INDIA
Suzuki to invest £990m in India electric vehicle production
UK
Eggfree Cake Box co-founder Pardip Dass steps down
UK
SBI-FICCI Economic Conclave: India and UK banking on trade deal to strengthen bilateral…
SRI LANKA
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka seeks IMF bailout
INDIA
Reliance, Ola Electric ‘win incentives under India’s battery scheme’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tata Steel sponsors innovation forum Bessemer Society
Lord Dholakia questions government’s levelling-up agenda
Asda celebrates a Ramadan to remember with a bespoke tasting…
Google CEO concealed messages from feds with false ‘attorney-client’ claims:…
British Indian City broker loses race discrimination case
Spring Statement 2022 : Sunak cuts fuel duty as UK…