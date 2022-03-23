Tata Steel sponsors innovation forum Bessemer Society

Tata Steel UK’s plant in Port Talbot, Wales. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TATA STEEL’S UK arm has joined hands with the Bessemer Society as the sole metals industry sponsor of the technology and innovation forum.



Britain’s largest steelmaker said the tie-up is a “win-win” for the company as the new technologies which the “Society brings to the fore” could help it become a carbon-neutral manufacturer.



The Society, which counts Rolls-Royce as its national sponsor, acts as a platform to bring together entrepreneurs, academics, British Government funding bodies and investors and encourage “hard-tech” innovation.



It is named after the 19th-century inventor and entrepreneur Sir Henry Bessemer whose innovation in 1856 enabled a cost-efficient process for making steel.



Tata Steel says its basic oxygen steelmaking plant is a “direct descendant” of his pioneering work.



“We are proud to step forward to sponsor the Bessemer Society and its activity programme,” Tata Steel UK’s R&D director Sumitesh Das said in a statement.



“This is very much a ‘win-win’ for us as the novel, emerging technologies which the society brings to the fore include many innovations which could play a vital role in our journey to net-zero steelmaking in the UK.”



According to the Society’s founder and convener Alex Stewart, the company will be a “key player” in Britain’s efforts to decarbonise industries.



“I am delighted to welcome Tata Steel into our ranks and I look forward to a very vibrant engagement as the UK transitions to its decarbonised and sustainable future industrial base, in which Tata Steel will be a key player.”