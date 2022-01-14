Website Logo
  • Friday, January 14, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 485,350
Total Cases 36,582,129
Today's Fatalities 315
Today's Cases 264,202
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 485,350
Total Cases 36,582,129
Today's Fatalities 315
Today's Cases 264,202

Business

Tata Steel spends £4m to upgrade Cumbria lime kiln

Tata Steel’s refurbished lime kiln at its Shapfell site in Cumbria, UK. (Photo: Tata Steel)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TATA STEEL’S UK arm expects its investment of £4 million to refurbish a kiln at its Shapfell site in Cumbria will allow a sustainable supply of lime to the Port Talbot steelworks.

It manufactures lime – a critical component used to remove impurities during steelmaking – at the Cumbrian facility.

The relining of Shapfell’s kiln-4 took 10 months to complete and allowed the company to start producing lime again after being mothballed since 2016, the company said on Friday (14).

Over the next 12 years, the refurbished kiln is expected to produce nearly 1.5 million tons of calcium-rich lime products.

Tata Steel said, “the kiln is lit using new technology in conjunction with a company called Secatherm. A hot gas blower system – instead of traditional wood – which is used to give increased control while at the same time providing both reduced and cleaner emissions has been installed”.

The new technology, including airflow monitoring, will help control the combustion and save on energy and costs, the Mumbai-based steel major said.

According to the company’s Shapfell operations manager John Baird, the investment has led to a “crucial upgrade” for the site.

“This particular kiln had been mothballed for several years, but we had an opportunity to bring it back on stream to cover production as another kiln comes to the end of its normal lifespan, while also using new technology which means we’re being more sustainable and cost-effective”.

Tata Steel’s UK arm has the ambition to produce net-zero steel by 2050.

It said a vast majority of the emission reduction work will need to happen in South Wales where the company’s largest operational site is located.

The company is drawing up plans for a transition to low carbon emission technologies and exploring where its new green steelmaking assets could be located on its Port Talbot site.

It had installed a 30-megawatt generator at the site recently to reduce its energy bills and cut carbon footprints.

Tata Steel is a partner in the South Wales Industrial Cluster.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Tata hires new executive to run international FMCG biz
INDIA
India ahead of UK in 2021 venture capital investments
UK
UK economy finally bigger than before pandemic in November
HEADLINE STORY
LIC to open India’s biggest IPO issue ‘by mid-March’
INDIA
Adani Group, Posco to explore new opportunities in India
INDIA
Working through challenges with India: Tesla
HEADLINE STORY
UK launches free trade talks with India
UK
British financial services achieve third quarter of growth, survey says
Business
India’s Infosys hikes growth forecast after strong quarter
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan
INDIA
Foxconn India’s iPhone plant restarts production
INDIA
UK trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan arrives in India for talks
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tata hires new executive to run international FMCG biz
Captain Mominul warns Bangladesh despite historic Test win
Catholic bishop acquitted of raping nun in India
Kohli’s India have ‘moved on’ from South Africa DRS controversy
Philippines agrees to buy India anti-ship missile system
India defence chief’s pilot ‘disoriented by weather’: inquiry
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE