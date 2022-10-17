Website Logo
  • Monday, October 17, 2022
Trending Now:  

Business

Tata Steel says actively engaged with UK govt for financial support for business

Tata Steel owns the UK’s largest steelworks at Port Talbot in South Wales and employs around 8,000 people across all its operations in the country.

FILE PHOTO: The Tata Steel steel plant is pictured in Port Talbot, south Wales on April 26, 2019. (BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Indian steel major Tata Steel is actively engaged with the UK government for financial support for its business there, a company spokesperson said, amid reports of the Tatas looking to divest their steel business in the UK.

“Tata Steel is seeking support from the UK government in two forms. In policy terms by encouraging the transition to green steel and ensuring a cost competitive landscape, and partnership in financing of the project given the size of investment and the financially constrained position of our UK business,” the spokesperson told PTI.

The company at present is in active and detailed discussions with the UK government with relation to the future of the business. Currently, it is not in discussions with any potential buyers for the UK business, the spokesperson added.

Tata Steel owns the UK’s largest steelworks at Port Talbot in South Wales and employs around 8,000 people across all its operations in the country. The company is seeking £1.5 billion from the UK government to execute its decarbonisation plans.

As part of the UK’s decarbonisation move and rising carbon costs in the country, it is necessary for Port Talbot to transition to alternative technologies to remain viable.

Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran had earlier told PTI his company plans to invest Rs 850bn (£9.12bn) in India and Rs 350bn (£3.8bn) on operations in Europe in 2022-23 to increase product mix and transition to low CO2 technologies, in line with the company’s goal to produce CO2-neutral steel by 2050 in Europe.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Lord Bilimoria’s lenders set to receive payout as his Cobra beer business gets £2.3m dividend
HEADLINE STORY
Billionaire Arora family diversified gains from B&M before a 50% stock crash
Business
Four Reasons Why The Self Storage Industry Is On The Rise
Business
Tradway Review: A Complete Guide & It’s features
News
Twitter shareholders approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover deal
Business
7 Useful Instagram Marketing Tactics
News
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO
News
Asda to acquire 132 Co-op retail stores for £600m
Business
Tata Motors to acquire Ford India’s plant in Gujarat
Business
Philippines chosen to host ASEAN Gaming Summit in 2023
Business
Leonardo Careers
HEADLINE STORY
‘It’s a massive kick in the teeth’, say suppliers about Missguided’s repayment plan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW