Tata hires new executive to run international FMCG biz

Gharry Eccles (Photo by Edward Lloyd/Alpha Press)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TATA GROUP’S FMCG arm has hired a new executive to manage its overseas business.



Gharry Eccles has been appointed as the international president of Tata Consumer Products which unites the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata conglomerate under one umbrella.



Eccles, who was earlier with Cereal Partners Worldwide, will join the Tata Group company on January 17.



Based in Greenford, London, Eccles will succeed Adil Ahmad who will retire from the company at the end of March.



“Gharry will work closely with Adil over the next several months to ensure a smooth and seamless transition”, the company said in a statement.



As vice president of Cereal Partners Worldwide – a joint venture between Nestle and General Mills – Eccles was responsible for its business in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand covering more than 1000 employees, three factories and two R&D centres.



Tata Consumer Products’ portfolio ranges from tea and coffee to salt and mini-meals.



The world’s second-largest branded tea company’s beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O’Clock Coffee and Tata Coffee Grand.