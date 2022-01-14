Website Logo
  • Friday, January 14, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 485,350
Total Cases 36,582,129
Today's Fatalities 315
Today's Cases 264,202
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 485,350
Total Cases 36,582,129
Today's Fatalities 315
Today's Cases 264,202

Business

Tata hires new executive to run international FMCG biz

Gharry Eccles (Photo by Edward Lloyd/Alpha Press)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TATA GROUP’S FMCG arm has hired a new executive to manage its overseas business.

Gharry Eccles has been appointed as the international president of Tata Consumer Products which unites the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata conglomerate under one umbrella.

Eccles, who was earlier with Cereal Partners Worldwide, will join the Tata Group company on January 17.

Based in Greenford, London, Eccles will succeed Adil Ahmad who will retire from the company at the end of March.

“Gharry will work closely with Adil over the next several months to ensure a smooth and seamless transition”, the company said in a statement.

As vice president of Cereal Partners Worldwide – a joint venture between Nestle and General Mills – Eccles was responsible for its business in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand covering more than 1000 employees, three factories and two R&D centres.

Tata Consumer Products’ portfolio ranges from tea and coffee to salt and mini-meals.

The world’s second-largest branded tea company’s beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O’Clock Coffee and Tata Coffee Grand.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Tata Steel spends £4m to upgrade Cumbria lime kiln
INDIA
India ahead of UK in 2021 venture capital investments
UK
UK economy finally bigger than before pandemic in November
HEADLINE STORY
LIC to open India’s biggest IPO issue ‘by mid-March’
INDIA
Adani Group, Posco to explore new opportunities in India
INDIA
Working through challenges with India: Tesla
HEADLINE STORY
UK launches free trade talks with India
UK
British financial services achieve third quarter of growth, survey says
Business
India’s Infosys hikes growth forecast after strong quarter
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan
INDIA
Foxconn India’s iPhone plant restarts production
INDIA
UK trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan arrives in India for talks
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tata hires new executive to run international FMCG biz
Captain Mominul warns Bangladesh despite historic Test win
Catholic bishop acquitted of raping nun in India
Kohli’s India have ‘moved on’ from South Africa DRS controversy
Philippines agrees to buy India anti-ship missile system
India defence chief’s pilot ‘disoriented by weather’: inquiry
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE