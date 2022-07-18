Website Logo
  Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Taslima Nasrin slams Sushmita Sen for ‘spending time with a very unattractive’ Lalit Modi who’s ‘involved in various crimes’

Sushmita Sen on Saturday reacted to trolls in an Instagram post.

Photo credit: GettyImages and Twitter

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known Bangladeshi writer and activist Taslima Nasrin has given her two cents on Sushmita Set and Lalit Modi’s relationship. She has slammed the actress for getting into a relationship with Modi.

Taking to her Facebook account, Taslima Nasrin recalled her meeting with Sen and wrote in Bengali, “I met Sushmita Sen only once. Met at Kolkata airport. She hugged me and said, ‘I love you’. There is no one taller than her in the area, so standing next to me I felt suddenly bent. I could not easily remove my eyes of fascination from her beauty. I liked Sushmita Sen’s personality the most. Adopted two daughters at a young age. Liked her honesty, bravery, awareness, self-reliance, liked her firmness, uprightness.”

Slamming Sen, she further wrote, “But Sushmita is now spending time with a very unattractive person involved in various crimes. Because the man is very rich? So, she was sold to money? Maybe she is in love with the man. But does not want to believe that she is in love. From those who fall in love with money, I lose respect very quickly.”

Well, this is not the first time that Sushmita Sen has been criticized for her current relationship. She has been subjected to a lot of hate comments and trolling since former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi set the internet on fire after he announced his relationship with the actress on July 14.

It has been a couple of days since the announcement but netizens are busy discussing the dynamics of the relationship. Some are commenting on the huge age difference between the couple, while others are bringing back Lalit Modi’s criminal history

Sushmita Sen on Saturday reacted to trolls in an Instagram post. She posted a picture from the Maldives and captioned it, “Ah Serenity & the power of noise cancellation!!!”.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

