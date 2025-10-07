Skip to content
Tarique Rahman says he will return to Bangladesh to contest 2026 elections

The elections, scheduled for February 2026, will be the first since a mass uprising ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina last year, ending her 15-year rule during which she suppressed the BNP.

Tarique Rahman

Rahman, 59, is the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and is seen as a key frontrunner in the upcoming polls.

Oct 07, 2025
BANGLADESH Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman said on Monday that he would return to Bangladesh “soon” after 17 years in self-imposed exile to contest the country’s first elections since the 2024 mass uprising.

Rahman, 59, is the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and is seen as a key frontrunner in the upcoming polls. “For some reasonable reasons my return hasn’t happened... but the time has come, and I will return soon, God willing,” he told BBC Bangla in an interview broadcast on Monday.

The elections, scheduled for February 2026, will be the first since a mass uprising ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina last year, ending her 15-year rule during which she suppressed the BNP.

Rahman, also known as Tarique Zia, has lived in London since 2008, saying he fled politically motivated persecution. Since Hasina’s fall, he has been acquitted of the most serious charge against him — a life sentence handed down in absentia for a 2004 grenade attack on a Hasina rally, which he denied.

“I am running in the election,” he said, speaking from London. When asked if he would become prime minister if the BNP formed the government, Rahman said: “The people will decide.”

It remains unclear whether his mother, 80-year-old Khaleda Zia, who has suffered ill health since her imprisonment during Hasina’s tenure, will contest or play a guiding role. “She went to jail in good health and returned with ailments, she was deprived of her right to proper treatment,” Rahman said. “But... if her health permits, she will definitely contribute to the election.”

Rahman also commented on the ban on Hasina’s Awami League imposed by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, who is expected to step down after the elections.

Hasina, 78, has defied court orders to return from India, where she fled last year, to face trial for ordering a deadly crackdown during the uprising. She has refused to recognise the court’s authority. The charges against her amount to crimes against humanity in Bangladesh.

“Those who are responsible for such cruelties, those who ordered them, must be punished. This is not about vengeance,” Rahman said. “I strongly believe people cannot support a political party or its activists who murder, forcibly disappear people, or launder money,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Adarsh Kumar

Born in Champaran in the north Indian state of Bihar, Kumar was raised by a single mother who cleaned homes to fund his education.

Indian teen wins global student prize

AN INDIAN teenage entrepreneur who launched a programme to help underprivileged students access better education opportunities has won a prestigious global prize.

Adarsh Kumar, an 18-year-old student-innovator who grew up in poverty, was on Wednesday (1) named the winner of the $100,000 (£74,471) Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2025 at a ceremony in London.

Hilsa fish at sea

In this photo taken on September 10, 2024, fishermen return on trawlers after catching Hilsa fish at sea, in Namkhana in the Indian state of West Bengal.

Getty Images

Navy, patrol aircraft enforce hilsa fishing ban in Bangladesh

BANGLADESH has deployed warships and patrol aircraft as part of a surveillance operation to protect hilsa fish from illegal fishing during the spawning season, the country’s defence force said.

The herring-like hilsa, Bangladesh’s national fish and a popular delicacy in West Bengal in India, return from the Bay of Bengal to rivers each year to lay eggs.

Nepal floods

A man carrying an umbrella walks past a graffiti that reads 'Nepal' at a flooded street along the bank of overflowing Bagmati River following heavy rains, in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 4, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Landslides and floods kill 64 in Nepal and India

LANDSLIDES and floods triggered by heavy rain in Nepal and neighbouring India have killed more than 60 people, officials said on Sunday, as rescue teams tried to reach cut-off areas in remote mountain regions.

Nepal has faced continuous rain since Friday, causing rivers to overflow and flooding several areas across the country.

Starmer and Modi
Starmer and Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting in the sidelines of the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Brazil, on November 18, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer to visit India on October 8-9 for talks with PM Modi

Highlights:

  • Keir Starmer to visit India on October 8-9 for first official trip as prime minister.
  • Starmer and Modi to review India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and roadmap ‘Vision 2035’.
  • Leaders to discuss trade, technology, defence, climate, and economic cooperation under CETA.
  • Visit follows Modi’s July 2025 UK trip where India and UK signed free trade agreement.

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer will make his first official visit to India on October 8-9 at the invitation of prime minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.

China India
Getty Images/iStockphoto

India and China to resume direct flights after five years

INDIA and China will resume direct flights between designated cities this month after a suspension of more than five years, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

There have been no direct flights between the two countries since 2020, even though China remains India’s largest bilateral trade partner.

