Tara Sutaria to star opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2

Murtuza Iqbal







Tiger Shroff made his debut with Heropanti which was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sabbir Khan. Earlier this year, a sequel to the film was announced with Tiger in the lead role and there were several reports about the female lead of the movie.

It was said that Tiger will be romancing Katrina Kai or Sara Ali Khan in the film. However, the makers have roped in Tara Sutaria to play the female lead in Heropanti 2.

The actress took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. She shared a note and captioned it as, “SO amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my #NGEFamily 💖❤️💖 #Heropanti2 ✨🎬 #SajidNadiadwala @tigerjackieshroff @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson.”







The note reads, “Reunited with my favourites! Thank you Sajid Sir for believing in me.. Heropanti 2, here we go. P.S. – Can’t think of a better way to kick start birthday month!”







Earlier this year, while announcing Heropanti 2, Tiger has posted on Instagram, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby #SajidNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @rajeev_chudasama.”

Tara made her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2 and later starred in Marjaavaan. She is currently has films like Tadap and Ek Villain 2 in her kitty. The former is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and marks the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. It is a remake of Telugu film RX 100 and is being directed by Milan Luthria.





