  • Monday, December 13, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 475,636
Total Cases 34,697,860
Today's Fatalities 202
Today's Cases 7,350
Entertainment

Tara Sutaria thanks fans for the success of Tadap

Tara Sutaria (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Tara Sutaria is on cloud nine these days as her ​film Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria, has turned out to be a success at the box office. The actress, who made her silver screen debut with Dharma Productions’ Student of the Year 2 (2019), played the character of Ramisa so well that it seems like the role was specifically written for her.

Talking about her character, Sutaria says, ​”Tadap has made me a stronger person and actress and the whole experience has taught me that taking risks and choosing something different and unusual is a good thing. Ramisa as a character is so unique and special to me as it challenged me to step out of my comfort zone and do things differently. It is so encouraging and overwhelming to see the audiences’ positive reaction to Ramisa and Tadap. I believe it’s important to show the many sides and shades to a woman that I feel we perhaps haven’t really explored as much as we should have. While it can be fun to play generic and run-of-the-mill characters it’s also very important to be real enough honestly depict what being a woman really is about. And that means incorporating the good, the bad, and the ugly too.”

Not many actresses want to play a grey character at the start of their career, but Sutaria experimented and has come out with flying colours. “Playing a grey character like that of Ramisa, has always been on my list, and I’m so glad I got to perform a complex woman at an early stage in my career. I am so glad I got to play a role like this in such an unusual story and I am grateful to Milan Sir for trusting me with it,” she adds.

Tara Sutaria next will be seen in Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

