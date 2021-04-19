Tanuj Virwani joins Neha Sharma on the cast of Voot Select Original Illegal 2

By: Mohnish Singh

After the huge success of the riveting courtroom drama Illegal (2020), which kept audiences thoroughly engrossed throughout the intense power dynamic between a mentor and a mentee, Voot Select recently renewed the series for a second season with Piyush Sharma, Neha Sharma and Akshay Oberoi returning to reprise their leading roles. Now, one more talented actor has joined the cast of Illegal 2.

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who has been part of several successful streaming shows over the past few years including Inside Edge (2017-2019) and Masaba Masaba (2020), has come on board to play an important role in the forthcoming season of the Voot Select Original. He will be making his entry to the second season as Neha Sharma’s love interest. The two are set to share screen space for the first time and their fresh pairing is definitely something the audience will be looking forward to seeing.

On his casting, Tanuj Virwani says, “I have watched the first season of Illegal and the plot, the performances and the sheer passion of the actors completely blew my mind. So naturally, when I was offered to join the cast, and share screen space with a stalwart like Mr Piyush Mishra and phenomenal actors like Neha, Akshay and Satyadeep, I did not need to contemplate it at all. The courtroom drama genre is new to me and it seems extremely interesting. I make an entry as a venture capitalist, in a cast full of lawyers and I am really looking forward to seeing how that dynamic pans out on screen.”

Tanuj Virwani can be currently seen in the much-talked-about show The Tattoo Murders streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Actress Meera Chopra also plays an integral part in the series.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.