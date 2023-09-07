Website Logo
  Thursday, September 07, 2023
News

Tan Dhesi MP appointed as shadow treasury minister

He served for three years as shadow railways minister

Labour MP, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi.

By: Pramod Thomas

LABOUR MP Tan Dhesi has been appointed as the shadow exchequer secretary to the treasury, marking a significant step in his political career.

The news came as part of the Frontbench reshuffle within the party, a statement said.

“After having served for over three years as shadow railways minister, really looking forward to getting started with the top talented treasury team, in my new role as shadow exchequer secretary to the treasury,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Delighted Keir Starmer has asked me to continue in his Frontbench and join our next chancellor Rachel Reeves.”

Dhesi, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position, outlined the challenges ahead. “Given that the Tories are the biggest risk to our economic prosperity, there’s a lot to do to fix the mess the Tories have left our public finances in and build back our economy,” he stated.

The lawmaker has an Economics A-Level, a degree in Mathematics, a Masters in Applied Statistics, and experience in running his own business.

He said, “I hope to bring that relevant knowledge and life experience to my new role.”

Dhesi also reflected on his previous role as the shadow railways minister, where he served for over three years. During this time, he collaborated closely with Louise Haigh MP and a dedicated transport team, gaining insights into the challenges and dedication of rail staff.

He highlighted his vision for the future, saying, “With The Labour in government, we will get our railways back on track – delivering proper investment, a publicly owned network, rolling programme of electrification, improving passenger focus and much more besides.”

Dhesi expressed confidence that Louise Haigh, the team, and his successor Stephen Morgan MP will work diligently to deliver positive changes for the country’s railway system.

