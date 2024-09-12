Tan Dhesi elected chair of Defence Committee

Dhesi, Britain’s first turbaned Sikh MP, received 320 votes, defeating fellow Labour MP Derek Twigg, who secured 243 votes.

As chair, Dhesi aims to be a strong advocate for armed forces personnel and veterans. (Photo credit: Labour Party)

By: EasternEye

TANMANJEET Singh Dhesi MP has been elected as chair of the Defence Select Committee following a ballot in Parliament on 11 September.

Dhesi, Britain’s first turbaned Sikh MP, received 320 votes, defeating fellow Labour MP Derek Twigg, who secured 243 votes.

Dhesi, who has represented Slough for over seven years, expressed his gratitude to his colleagues, stating, “I would like to thank my colleagues across the House for placing their confidence in me.”

He added that national security threats are growing in complexity and that he will focus on ensuring the UK is prepared to meet these challenges.

As chair, Dhesi aims to be a strong advocate for armed forces personnel and veterans. “I will be a voice in Parliament for armed forces personnel and veterans – brave individuals who make an invaluable contribution to our safety and security,” he said.

The Defence Select Committee oversees the government’s defence policies, scrutinising their effectiveness in keeping the country safe.

