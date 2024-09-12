  • Thursday, September 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Tan Dhesi elected chair of Defence Committee

Dhesi, Britain’s first turbaned Sikh MP, received 320 votes, defeating fellow Labour MP Derek Twigg, who secured 243 votes.

As chair, Dhesi aims to be a strong advocate for armed forces personnel and veterans. (Photo credit: Labour Party)

By: EasternEye

TANMANJEET Singh Dhesi MP has been elected as chair of the Defence Select Committee following a ballot in Parliament on 11 September.

Dhesi, Britain’s first turbaned Sikh MP, received 320 votes, defeating fellow Labour MP Derek Twigg, who secured 243 votes.

Dhesi, who has represented Slough for over seven years, expressed his gratitude to his colleagues, stating, “I would like to thank my colleagues across the House for placing their confidence in me.”

He added that national security threats are growing in complexity and that he will focus on ensuring the UK is prepared to meet these challenges.

As chair, Dhesi aims to be a strong advocate for armed forces personnel and veterans. “I will be a voice in Parliament for armed forces personnel and veterans – brave individuals who make an invaluable contribution to our safety and security,” he said.

The Defence Select Committee oversees the government’s defence policies, scrutinising their effectiveness in keeping the country safe.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Stories
News

Decentralisation of power can solve UK’s growing social problems: Report
News

Starmer warns NHS must reform or die, unveils 10-year plan
News

Port Talbot to cut 2,500 jobs despite £500m funding
News

Jenrick is Tory favourite as Patel and Stride lose support
News

Rahul Gandhi criticises Modi’s handling of China
News

Harris goes on the offensive against Trump in presidential debate
News

Indian American among first private spacewalk crew
Sports

British Asian teen completes historic solo English Channel swim
News

Trump vs Harris: Crucial debate battle looms
News

2 Pakistanis convicted of incitement to kill Dutch politician Wilders
News

Catherine, Princess of Wales, reveals she has finished chemotherapy
HEADLINE STORY

Nissanka guides Sri Lanka to first Test win in England in a decade
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
US-India US to sell anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys to India
‘Vitamin D’ review: Comedy drama about a female divorcee is…
Tan Dhesi Tan Dhesi elected chair of Defence Committee
Jo Sidhu Former law chief Jo Sidhu faces sexual harassment allegations
‘The Queen of My Dreams’ review: Artistically shot film bridges…
‘Girls will be girls’ review: Slow-moving drama confronts harsh truths