Stranded Tamils on Diego Garcia to enter UK after three years

The group of 64 individuals, including 16 children, had been stranded on the remote Indian Ocean island since October 2021.

On Monday, the high court was informed that government had dropped its opposition, allowing the group to relocate to the UK. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

DOZENS of Tamils stranded on Diego Garcia for over three years will be brought to the UK after the government withdrew its opposition.

The group of 64 individuals, including 16 children, had been stranded on the remote Indian Ocean island since October 2021 after their fishing boat encountered trouble while fleeing persecution in Sri Lanka, The Guardian reported.

The British Indian Ocean Territory commissioner initially argued that the refugees could legally be returned to Sri Lanka. However, the group contested this in court. On Monday, the high court was informed that government had dropped its opposition, allowing the group to relocate to the UK.

Most of the group remains on Diego Garcia, though eight individuals were sent to Rwanda for medical treatment unavailable on the island. These individuals will also be allowed entry to the UK. However, three Tamils with criminal convictions are exempt from this decision, and their future remains uncertain, the newspaper reported.

The relocation will be subject to entry clearance applications, biometric enrolment, and background checks, the government stated. An earlier proposal to send some of the Tamils temporarily to Romania was rescinded following this decision.

A recent UN report highlighted poor conditions on Diego Garcia, detailing allegations of violence, abuse, and arbitrary detention. Many of the Tamils arrived on the island in October 2021 after their boat, bound for Canada, encountered trouble, The Guardian reported.

Representatives for the Tamils welcomed the decision. Simon Robinson of Duncan Lewis solicitors stated, “The change in the UK government’s position is a very welcome step. We are delighted.” Tom Short, representing other Tamils, emphasised the need for safety for the refugees and noted that legal action had prompted the decision.

The UK, which recently agreed to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, will retain control of Diego Garcia, where a UK-US military base is located. Future migrants arriving on Diego Garcia will be relocated to St Helena until Mauritius assumes responsibility.