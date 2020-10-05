Tamannaah Bhatia tests COVID-19 positive

Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is known for her powerful performances in S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), has tested positive for the Coronavirus.







The actress was shooting for her upcoming web series in Hyderabad when she started showing mild symptoms for the virus and decided to get herself tested. Sharing her health update on her Instagram handle, she said that she was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad last week but has now been discharged.

“Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I, unfortunately, succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals, I am now being discharged. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern, and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well! Love, Tamannaah,” read the actress’ note on Instagram.

In August, Bhatia had announced on social media that her parents had tested positive for COVID-19. She had got herself tested too, but her report came negative.







On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in Telugu film, That Is Mahalakshmi, which is an official remake of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bollywood film Queen (2014). Her next Hindi film is a romantic drama called Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress also has in her kitty Telugu-language sports action film Seetimaarr alongside Gopichand.

