Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 322,512
Total Cases 27,729,247
Today's Fatalities 3,617
Today's Cases 173,790
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 322,512
Total Cases 27,729,247
Today's Fatalities 3,617
Today's Cases 173,790

Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia on stepping into Tabu’s shoes for Andhadhun Telugu remake: I’m not worried about comparisons

Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun is undoubtedly one of the best thrillers made in Bollywood. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte. The movie is being remade in other regional languages including Telugu.

The Telugu remake is titled Maestro and stars Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nabha Natesh. Tamannaah will be stepping into Tabu’s shoes for the remake and recently, while talking to Mid-day, the actress opened up about the film.

She stated, “After taking up the project, I made a conscious decision not to watch the film (Hindi) again. I wanted to take a different approach to the part because story-wise, we haven’t tweaked much from the original.”

While talking about comparisons with Tabu, the actress told the tabloid, “Now, I’m not worried about comparisons. We have offered an honest take on the story. Tabu’s appeal in the original is different; I have brought my own interpretation here.”

Tamannaah has three days of work left on the film.

Recently, Tamannaah was seen in the web series November Story which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. While talking about it, the actress stated, “I sat through the narration of the first three episodes, and was eager to know what comes next. I figured it’s a gripping script since it piqued my interest, despite my short attention span.”

Apart from Maestro, Tamannaah will be seen in films like Seetimaarr, Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3, and Bole Chudiyan.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Hanu-Man: Prasanth Varma announces the first Telugu superhero film
NEWS
Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh team up for a music video titled Baarish Ban Jaana
FILM
Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria on the cast of Heropanti 2
FILM
Jacqueline Fernandez: This phase of the pandemic has been heartbreaking
FILM
Shashank Khaitan eager to break his image with actioner Yoddha
FILM
ZEE5 acquires Keerthy Suresh’s Rang De for digital release
FILM
Yami Gautam’s focus is on content driven and experimental scripts
NEWS
Mona Singh set for TV comeback after five years
News
US aims to call in-person Quad meeting in autumn
News
Higher takeaway demand helps EG Group make profit in Q1
News
US president Biden to sign order to stop anti-Asian American bias
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive! Huma Qureshi on Maharani: It’s been one of those characters where you…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…
Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings