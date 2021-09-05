Tal Singh teams up with trainer Clarence ‘Bones’ Adams ahead of pro debut

Amir Khan and Tal Singh.

By: Sattwik Biswal

AMIR KHAN’S protege Tal Singh has teamed up with American trainer Clarence ‘Bones’, who says it is an exciting prospect.

Singh, an England amateur champion, who is being managed by Khan, is preparing for his professional debut later this year

Now Singh is headed to Las Vegas to train under coach Clarence ‘Bones’ Adams, following in the footsteps of his mentor, who too honed his skills by training in the US.

‘Bones’ Adams told Sky Sports: “Amir text me and we talked a little bit. I said, ‘Just go ahead and bring him over.’

“He’s got power for his weight division, but it’s just getting it out of him and making sure that the speed and the power go together. I’m really impressed with his power.

“I threw him right in there to spar on the first day, to see what he’s got. I didn’t tell him it was a two-time Olympian, a silver medallist and an undefeated professional at 115lbs. It was quite a surprise for him, but it also let him know where he was at, where I’m at.

“I already knew he had talent, or Amir wouldn’t have been calling me. It’s just getting it out of him is the thing.”

Singh is relishing the opportunity to sharpen his skills in America with a respected trained like ‘Bones’ Adams, who himself was a former WBA super-bantamweight champion.

“I was open to it completely because it’s [Las Vegas] the boxing capital of the world,” said Singh, who is Khan’s first signing.

“The fighters over there in the States, it’s a style that suits me perfectly.

“He [Khan] wanted to put me with one of the best trainers in the world and a future Hall-of-Famer in ‘Bones’ Adams.

“Now that we’re working together and I’ve been here, I’m learning every day and it’s a great thing.

“I thought that he’s a tremendous coach. In my opinion, he’s a great teacher, and there’s not many teachers in boxing nowadays.”

Singh aims of becoming the first Sikh world champion. “I can’t wait to showcase what we’ve been doing here in Las Vegas with ‘Bones’ to the fights fans in the UK,” he said.