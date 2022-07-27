Take a journey through Indian culture, dance, and music with Beyond Bollywood

Beyond Bollywood

By: Eastern Eye

LIVE PERFORMANCE

MUMBAI MASALA

When: Until Sunday August 28

Where: Proud City, 1 Mark Lane,

Opposite Fenchurch Street Station, London EC3R 7AH

What: Spicy new immersive Bollywood musical experience, featuring hip shaking dances, heart breaking romance, hilarious comedy, and delectable cuisine.

www.proudcabaret.com

RIZWAN-MUAZZAM QAWWAL

When: Saturday July 30

Where: St George’s Bristol, Great Geo­rge Street, Bristol BS1 5RR; and Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9AG

What: The globally acclaimed nephews of late great qawwali maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan return to the UK for what promises to be an unforgettable musical experience of enchanting, majestic and intoxicating Sufi music.

www.asianartsagency.co.uk

EK SHAAM QUEEN OF SUFI MUSIC LEGEND ABIDA PARVEEN JI KE NAAM

When: Saturday July 30

Where: Elliot Hall in Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA

What: A special tribute performance dedicated to Sufi great Abida Parveen, headlined by rising singing star Tahseen Sakina, who is also a student of the music legend.

www.harrowarts.com

VISHAL & SHEYKHAR LIVE

When: Sunday July 31

Where: OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA

What: The massively popular Bollywood duo return with a full live band to perform their greatest hits, in what promises to be an explosive concert.

www.rockonmusicuk.com

DILJIT DOSANJH

When: Friday August 12

Where: The O2 Arena, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES

What: The Punjabi music superstar ki­cks off a big UK tour and will perfo­r­m his greatest hits with a full live ba­nd. Check website for further tour da­t­es in Birmingham, Leeds, and Glasgow.

www.diljitdosanjh.co.uk

SAMSARA

When: Thursday August 18 – Saturday August 20

Where: The Lyceum, 30b Grindlay Street, Edinburgh EH3 9AX

What: British-Indian dancer Aakash Odedra and Chinese dancer Hu Shenyuan team up for this moving contemporary dance duet, inspired by the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West, which sees mythological storytelling that brings East and West together. The performance is part of the Edinburgh International Festival.

www.eif.co.uk

TALVIN SINGH AND FRIENDS

When: Saturday August 20

Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

What: The internationally acclaimed British tabla maestro Talvin Singh and acclaimed guest musicians deliver a one-off performance. The Aakash Odedra Company will be presenting a dance performance before the show.

www.curveonline.co.uk

THEATRE

LIFE OF PI

When: Until Sunday October 30

Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Ch­aring Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA

What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.

www.lifeofpionstage.com

FAVOUR

When: Until Saturday August 6

Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Ro­ad, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8LJ

What: The new play from Ambreen Razia is a touching and hopeful drama of a working-class Muslim family that tackles duty, addiction, and the battle of putting oneself back together.

www.bushtheatre.co.uk

CHASING HARES

When: Until Saturday August 13

Where: Young Vic, 66 The Cut, Waterloo, London SE1 8LZ

What: Award-winning theatre production revolving around a factory worker in West Bengal, who is recruited to write a play for a popular actress and sees it as a chance to expose injustice. The world premiere stars Ayesha Dharker, Zainab Hasan, Scott Karim, Saroja-Lily Ratnavel, and Irfan Shamji.

www.youngvic.org

BEYOND BOLLYWOOD

When: Wednesday August 24 – Saturday September 3

Where: Peacock Theatre, Portugal Street, London WC2A 2HT

What: The popular show returns to the West End. It takes audiences on a journey through Indian culture, dance, and music, while presenting the vibrancy and beauty of Bollywood.

www.sadlerswells.com

COMEDY

VIR DAS: WANTED

When: Wednesday August 3 – Sunday August 28

Where: Pleasance Beneath, Pleasance Courtyard, 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9TJ

What: Acclaimed Indian stand-up comedian Vir Das brings his brand-new laughter-filled show to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival and confronts important social issues head on.

www.edfringe.com

SUNIL PATEL: FASTER HORSES

When: Wednesday August 3 – Sunday August 28

Where: Monkey Barrel Comedy, 9-12 Blair Street, Edinburgh EH1 1QR

What: Rising British comedy star Sunil Patel presents his new stand-up show at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where he discusses everything from crypto bros to his own failed business enterprises.

www.edfringe.com

KAI SAMRA: NATIVE

When: Wednesday August 3 – Sunday August 28

Where: Pleasance Dome, 1 Bristo Square, Edinburgh EH8 9AL

What: Following his critically acclaimed Soho Theatre Live Amazon comedy special, award-winning comedian Kai Samra returns with a brand-new stand-up show about race, class, immigration, youth homelessness, India, and 2010 indie-rock bands.

www.edfringe.com

PAUL SINHA: ONE SINHA LIFETIME

When: Thursday August 4 – Sunday August 28

Where: New Town Theatre, Freemasons Hall, 96 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 3DH

What: Popular comedian Paul Sinha returns to the Ed­inburgh Fringe with a hilarious sh­ow filled with surprises, which demonstrates Parkinson’s hasn’t ro­b­b­ed him of his ability to do stand-up, but enhanced it.

www.edfringe.com

ROMESH RANGANATHAN – THE CYNIC’S MIXTAPE

When: Wednesday August 3 – Thursday August 4

Where: The Hawth, Hawth Avenue, Crawley RH10 6YZ

What: The stand-up comedian delivers a brutally honest laughter-filled show about all the things he finds unacceptable, including why trying to save the environment is a scam and why none of us are truly free.

www.romeshranganathan.co.uk

NISH KUMAR – YOUR POWER, YOUR CONTROL

When: Thursday August 18

Where: Weymouth Pavilion, The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED

What: The popular stand-up comedian’s brand-new stand-up show tackles important subjects like political upheaval, Covid, current uncertainty and why he is taking it personally.

www.nishkumar.co.uk

CLASSES

FREE BHARATNATYAM CLASSES

When: Wednesdays August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and Thursdays August 4, 11, 18, 25

Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE

What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham is organising free and weekly dance classes on its premises. Participants need to register beforehand and will be allocated places on a first come first serve basis.

www.eventbrite.com

BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASS

When: Saturdays August 6, 13, 20, 27

Where: CRATE, 35 Saint James Street, London E17 7FY

What: Fun Bollywood dance class focusing on movement and mindfulness.

www.eventbrite.com

FULL DAY INDIAN VEGETARIAN COOKERY COURSE

When: Sunday August 21

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be follo­wed by a hands-on course learning how to make a variety of Indian dishes.

www.cookingwithmonisha.com