Take a journey through Indian culture, dance, and music with Beyond Bollywood

By: Eastern Eye
LIVE PERFORMANCE
MUMBAI MASALA
When: Until Sunday August 28
Where: Proud City, 1 Mark Lane,
Opposite Fenchurch Street Station, London EC3R 7AH
What: Spicy new immersive Bollywood musical experience, featuring hip shaking dances, heart breaking romance, hilarious comedy, and delectable cuisine.
www.proudcabaret.com
RIZWAN-MUAZZAM QAWWAL
When: Saturday July 30
Where: St George’s Bristol, Great George Street, Bristol BS1 5RR; and Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9AG
What: The globally acclaimed nephews of late great qawwali maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan return to the UK for what promises to be an unforgettable musical experience of enchanting, majestic and intoxicating Sufi music.
www.asianartsagency.co.uk
EK SHAAM QUEEN OF SUFI MUSIC LEGEND ABIDA PARVEEN JI KE NAAM
When: Saturday July 30
Where: Elliot Hall in Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA
What: A special tribute performance dedicated to Sufi great Abida Parveen, headlined by rising singing star Tahseen Sakina, who is also a student of the music legend.
www.harrowarts.com
VISHAL & SHEYKHAR LIVE
When: Sunday July 31
Where: OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA
What: The massively popular Bollywood duo return with a full live band to perform their greatest hits, in what promises to be an explosive concert.
www.rockonmusicuk.com
DILJIT DOSANJH
When: Friday August 12
Where: The O2 Arena, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES
What: The Punjabi music superstar kicks off a big UK tour and will perform his greatest hits with a full live band. Check website for further tour dates in Birmingham, Leeds, and Glasgow.
www.diljitdosanjh.co.uk
SAMSARA
When: Thursday August 18 – Saturday August 20
Where: The Lyceum, 30b Grindlay Street, Edinburgh EH3 9AX
What: British-Indian dancer Aakash Odedra and Chinese dancer Hu Shenyuan team up for this moving contemporary dance duet, inspired by the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West, which sees mythological storytelling that brings East and West together. The performance is part of the Edinburgh International Festival.
www.eif.co.uk
TALVIN SINGH AND FRIENDS
When: Saturday August 20
Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB
What: The internationally acclaimed British tabla maestro Talvin Singh and acclaimed guest musicians deliver a one-off performance. The Aakash Odedra Company will be presenting a dance performance before the show.
www.curveonline.co.uk
THEATRE
LIFE OF PI
When: Until Sunday October 30
Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA
What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.
www.lifeofpionstage.com
FAVOUR
When: Until Saturday August 6
Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8LJ
What: The new play from Ambreen Razia is a touching and hopeful drama of a working-class Muslim family that tackles duty, addiction, and the battle of putting oneself back together.
www.bushtheatre.co.uk
CHASING HARES
When: Until Saturday August 13
Where: Young Vic, 66 The Cut, Waterloo, London SE1 8LZ
What: Award-winning theatre production revolving around a factory worker in West Bengal, who is recruited to write a play for a popular actress and sees it as a chance to expose injustice. The world premiere stars Ayesha Dharker, Zainab Hasan, Scott Karim, Saroja-Lily Ratnavel, and Irfan Shamji.
www.youngvic.org
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD
When: Wednesday August 24 – Saturday September 3
Where: Peacock Theatre, Portugal Street, London WC2A 2HT
What: The popular show returns to the West End. It takes audiences on a journey through Indian culture, dance, and music, while presenting the vibrancy and beauty of Bollywood.
www.sadlerswells.com
COMEDY
VIR DAS: WANTED
When: Wednesday August 3 – Sunday August 28
Where: Pleasance Beneath, Pleasance Courtyard, 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9TJ
What: Acclaimed Indian stand-up comedian Vir Das brings his brand-new laughter-filled show to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival and confronts important social issues head on.
www.edfringe.com
SUNIL PATEL: FASTER HORSES
When: Wednesday August 3 – Sunday August 28
Where: Monkey Barrel Comedy, 9-12 Blair Street, Edinburgh EH1 1QR
What: Rising British comedy star Sunil Patel presents his new stand-up show at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where he discusses everything from crypto bros to his own failed business enterprises.
www.edfringe.com
KAI SAMRA: NATIVE
When: Wednesday August 3 – Sunday August 28
Where: Pleasance Dome, 1 Bristo Square, Edinburgh EH8 9AL
What: Following his critically acclaimed Soho Theatre Live Amazon comedy special, award-winning comedian Kai Samra returns with a brand-new stand-up show about race, class, immigration, youth homelessness, India, and 2010 indie-rock bands.
www.edfringe.com
PAUL SINHA: ONE SINHA LIFETIME
When: Thursday August 4 – Sunday August 28
Where: New Town Theatre, Freemasons Hall, 96 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 3DH
What: Popular comedian Paul Sinha returns to the Edinburgh Fringe with a hilarious show filled with surprises, which demonstrates Parkinson’s hasn’t robbed him of his ability to do stand-up, but enhanced it.
www.edfringe.com
ROMESH RANGANATHAN – THE CYNIC’S MIXTAPE
When: Wednesday August 3 – Thursday August 4
Where: The Hawth, Hawth Avenue, Crawley RH10 6YZ
What: The stand-up comedian delivers a brutally honest laughter-filled show about all the things he finds unacceptable, including why trying to save the environment is a scam and why none of us are truly free.
www.romeshranganathan.co.uk
NISH KUMAR – YOUR POWER, YOUR CONTROL
When: Thursday August 18
Where: Weymouth Pavilion, The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED
What: The popular stand-up comedian’s brand-new stand-up show tackles important subjects like political upheaval, Covid, current uncertainty and why he is taking it personally.
www.nishkumar.co.uk
CLASSES
FREE BHARATNATYAM CLASSES
When: Wednesdays August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and Thursdays August 4, 11, 18, 25
Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE
What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham is organising free and weekly dance classes on its premises. Participants need to register beforehand and will be allocated places on a first come first serve basis.
www.eventbrite.com
BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASS
When: Saturdays August 6, 13, 20, 27
Where: CRATE, 35 Saint James Street, London E17 7FY
What: Fun Bollywood dance class focusing on movement and mindfulness.
www.eventbrite.com
FULL DAY INDIAN VEGETARIAN COOKERY COURSE
When: Sunday August 21
Where: Hounslow, London
What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a hands-on course learning how to make a variety of Indian dishes.
www.cookingwithmonisha.com