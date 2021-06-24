Taapsee Pannu to star in a multilingual pan-India sci-fi film

Taapsee Pannu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Taapsee Pannu, who already has over half a dozen projects in her bag, has signed yet another exciting film, as per reports. To be directed by filmmaker Barath Neelakantan, the forthcoming film is being planned as a pan-India project set to be mounted on a lavish scale.

Spilling some more beans, a source in the know informs an Indian daily, “It will be a science-fiction film that deals with aliens. In fact, its title will be Alien. But the story will be a totally fresh take on the genre. It will not have any influences of the many Hollywood alien films we have seen so far. The director has come up with a premise that explores how aliens might be in a country like India.”

We hear that Pannu was so excited after the narration that she immediately agreed to come onboard the film. The actress is already doing Annabelle Subramaniam with the same production house that will bankroll the sci-fi flick.

As far as other cast members are concerned, the makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast. The film will be heavy on VFX and the makers have allocated a whopping amount for the same.

“The film will be shot in multiple languages and will be a proper pan-Indian film. It involves extensive pre-production work as it is a visual effects-heavy film, with the VFX budget alone amounting to over ₹10 crore (approximately £968,835£). The team has already begun the prep work. The makers are actually trying to keep this a ‘Make in India’ project,” adds the source.

“Even though this film involves extensive visual effects, they are planning to rope in technicians only from India. That is never the case with other big-budget films,” the source concludes.

