  • Saturday, June 12, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 367,081
Total Cases 29,359,155
Today's Fatalities 4,002
Today's Cases 84,332
Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu reveals she was not the first choice for Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba which also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The trailer of the film was released on Friday, and it has received a great response.

While talking to IANS, the actress revealed that she wasn’t the first choice for the film. Taapsee stated, “Haseen Dillruba was a film I had a very gut feeling about the day I heard the basic idea from (writer) Kanika (Dhillon). Unfortunately, I wasn’t the first choice for the film and it came to me after all their options were exhausted.”

“The good old saying that if it’s meant for you it will come to you stands true for this case. It’s not just a beautifully written mystery, it has such wonderful characters, which is candy in an actor’s hands,” she added.

The actress further talking about her role said, “I am glad I got to experiment with my look and performance with this one because I am definitely not the go-to person for this kind of character conventionally, and we all love to take risks.”

Haseen Dillruba is directed by Vinil Mathew and the movie is slated to release on Netflix on 2nd July 2021.

