Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Annabelle Sethupathi to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Taapsee Pannu (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TIFF), Vijay Sethupathi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi have teamed for a Tamil film titled Annabelle Sethupathi.

The movie will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September 2021. Taapsee took to Twitter to share the first look poster and make an announcement about the film’s digital release.

She tweeted, “Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathy Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 only on @DisneyPlusHS.”

Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathy Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 only on @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/DTm9WGIf77 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 26, 2021

While the movie is shot in Tamil, it will be dubbed and streamed in other languages like Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Reportedly, Annabelle Sethupathi is a horror-comedy and we will get to see Taapsee and Vijay in double roles in the film.

Directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, Annabelle Sethupathi also stars Yogi Babu, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Rajendra Prasad.

Talking about other films of Taapsee, the actress will be seen in movies like Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Mishan Impossible, and Blurr.

Just like his Annabelle Sethupathi co-star Vijay Sethupathi also has many films lined up. He will be seen in movies like Tughlaq Durbar, 19(1)(a), Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Viduthalai, Vikram, Gandhi Talks, and Mumbaikar.

The actor will also be seen in Rak & DK’s next series which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna.