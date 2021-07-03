Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 401,050
Total Cases 30,502,362
Today's Fatalities 738
Today's Cases 44,111
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 401,050
Total Cases 30,502,362
Today's Fatalities 738
Today's Cases 44,111

Entertainment

T-Series announces biopic on legendary choreographer Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

On the first death anniversary of Saroj Khan, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar has announced a biopic on the legendary choreographer, whose credits include some of the most iconic songs ever filmed in Hindi cinema.

In a statement, T-Series said, “Bhushan Kumar’s T-series announces biopic on legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. Bhushan recently acquired rights to her life story from Saroj Khan’s children Raju Khan, Sukaina Khan and daughters of Hina Khan.”

Remembering the great choreographer, Kumar said, “Sarojji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionised the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker. She brought audiences to the theatres who saw their favourite actors dancing to her steps.”

He went on to add, “Sarojji’s journey that started as early as a three-year-old was met with a lot of ups and downs and the success and respect she gained from the industry has to be brought to life. I remember visiting film sets with my father and seeing her bring life to the songs with her choreography. Her dedication towards the art was commendable. I am glad Sukaina and Raju agreed to let us make this biopic of her mother.”

Saroj Khan was born on 22 November, 1948, as Nirmala Kishanchand Sadhu Singh Nagpal. She started her career at a tender age and went on to choreograph more than 3,500 songs, including ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’, ‘Nimbooda Nimbooda’, ‘Dola Re Dola’, and ‘Ye Ishq Haye’ to name a few.

She won three National Film Awards for her outstanding work along with hundreds of other honours and accolades, in a career spanning over four decades. Khan last choreographed the song ‘Tabaah Hogaye’, featuring her favourite Madhuri Dixit in Karan Johar’s period drama Kalank (2019).

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Alia Bhatt begins filming her next Darlings
Entertainment
Nora Fatehi loses out on Ganapath with Tiger Shroff
Entertainment
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce separation after 15 years of marriage
Entertainment
ED summons Yami Gautam in FEMA case
Entertainment
Irrfan Khan’s unreleased film Dubai Return to release on YouTube tomorrow
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra named global ambassador for Max Factor
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit to star in Amazon Prime Video’s Mere Paas Maa Hai
Entertainment
Jimmy Sheirgill on unprecedented growth of streaming media platforms amid pandemic
Entertainment
Abhinay Deo: Aankhen 2 is not happening
Entertainment
Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik to release on Amazon Prime Video on 15th July
Entertainment
Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor on Academy’s list of 395 new…
Entertainment
Haseen Dillruba movie review: Vikrant Massey shines in this strictly average film
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt begins filming her next Darlings
French judge to probe Rafale jet sale to India
Nora Fatehi loses out on Ganapath with Tiger Shroff
BAME workers face ‘double whammy’ of losing working hours and…
T-Series announces biopic on legendary choreographer Saroj Khan
UK supermarket Morrisons agrees to £6.3 billion takeover