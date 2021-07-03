T-Series announces biopic on legendary choreographer Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

On the first death anniversary of Saroj Khan, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar has announced a biopic on the legendary choreographer, whose credits include some of the most iconic songs ever filmed in Hindi cinema.

In a statement, T-Series said, “Bhushan Kumar’s T-series announces biopic on legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. Bhushan recently acquired rights to her life story from Saroj Khan’s children Raju Khan, Sukaina Khan and daughters of Hina Khan.”

Remembering the great choreographer, Kumar said, “Sarojji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionised the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker. She brought audiences to the theatres who saw their favourite actors dancing to her steps.”

He went on to add, “Sarojji’s journey that started as early as a three-year-old was met with a lot of ups and downs and the success and respect she gained from the industry has to be brought to life. I remember visiting film sets with my father and seeing her bring life to the songs with her choreography. Her dedication towards the art was commendable. I am glad Sukaina and Raju agreed to let us make this biopic of her mother.”

Saroj Khan was born on 22 November, 1948, as Nirmala Kishanchand Sadhu Singh Nagpal. She started her career at a tender age and went on to choreograph more than 3,500 songs, including ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’, ‘Nimbooda Nimbooda’, ‘Dola Re Dola’, and ‘Ye Ishq Haye’ to name a few.

She won three National Film Awards for her outstanding work along with hundreds of other honours and accolades, in a career spanning over four decades. Khan last choreographed the song ‘Tabaah Hogaye’, featuring her favourite Madhuri Dixit in Karan Johar’s period drama Kalank (2019).

