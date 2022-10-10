Website Logo
  Monday, October 10, 2022
T.J. Miller says he’ll never work with Ryan Reynolds again because of his ‘weird’ behaviour on set of Deadpool

Miller also said that he thought Reynolds was ‘kind of an insecure dude’.

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor T.J. Miller recently appeared on a podcast where he opened up about the relationship that he shares with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

Miller, who worked with Reynolds in the first two Deadpool films, said on The Adam Carolla Show that he wouldn’t work with the star again following a bad experience.

“Would I work with him again? No, would not work with him again…But I’ve said that about Michael Bay, and now we’re friends, and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different,” he said.

Miller claimed that working with Reynolds was not a great experience. “We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And then as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I’m Weasel. He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie,” he said.

The actor continued, “I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?’”

Miller also said that he thought Reynolds was “kind of an insecure dude”. “I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much,’ he said.

He further said, “I think he should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that. I’m at a place in my life where I don’t need to do Deadpool 3.”

