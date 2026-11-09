Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid' becomes streaming hit as sequel and London stage show approach

Highlights

Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid has spent 20 days among the most-watched films on HBO Max in the US, maintaining its popularity months after its theatrical release.

The thriller grossed $400 million (approximately £315 million) worldwide against a reported production budget of $35 million.

A sequel, The Housemaid's Secret, is scheduled for December 17, 2027, while a stage adaptation will open at London's Richmond Theatre in September 2027.

Sydney Sweeney's psychological thriller The Housemaid is enjoying another wave of popularity on streaming, with the film spending 20 days among the most-watched titles on HBO Max in the US.

Directed by Paul Feig, the R-rated thriller stars Sweeney alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. It became a box office success following its theatrical release, earning $400 million (approximately £315 million) worldwide against a reported production budget of $35 million (approximately £28 million).

The film arrived on HBO Max on October 9 and has continued to attract viewers. At the time of the latest report, it ranked second among the platform's most-watched films in the US, behind Olivia Wilde's The Invite.

Its continued streaming performance comes as Lionsgate prepares to expand the franchise with a sequel and a stage adaptation in the UK.

The Housemaid sequel set for 2027 release

The follow-up, titled The Housemaid's Secret, is based on Freida McFadden's sequel novel of the same name and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 17, 2027.

Sweeney will return as Millie Calloway, with Michele Morrone also reprising his role as Enzo. The upcoming film will introduce several new cast members, including Paul Anthony Kelly, Kirsten Dunst and Brittany Snow.

Paul Feig is returning to direct, with Rebecca Sonnenshine writing the screenplay.

The original film also featured Seyfried and Sklenar, although neither actor is expected to return for the sequel.

Lionsgate will be hoping to repeat the commercial success of the first film, which significantly exceeded its reported production budget and became one of the notable box office performers of 2025.

The Housemaid heads to London's West End stage

The franchise is also expanding beyond cinema and streaming with a stage adaptation scheduled to make its debut at Richmond Theatre in London on September 14, 2027, ahead of a planned tour.

The production will bring McFadden's suspense-filled story to live audiences, offering a different experience from the film adaptation.

Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate's president of global products and experiences, said the company was pleased to see the franchise expanding across different formats.

"With the stage play debuting next year and our sequel film in production, the momentum behind The Housemaid franchise continues to grow," she said.

She added that the company was looking forward to working with the creative team to bring the story's suspense, twists and turns to the stage.

Sydney Sweeney continues her film career

Sweeney has become one of Hollywood's prominent young stars, with roles in film and television projects including Euphoria, Anyone But You and Immaculate.

Her return as Millie Calloway will be a major part of the upcoming sequel, as Lionsgate looks to build on the popularity of the original film.

With The Housemaid continuing to attract streaming audiences, a second film in development and a London stage production planned for 2027, the franchise is set for another busy year.