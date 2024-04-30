  • Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Sword-wielding man arrested in London, five in hospital

Police said the suspect had attacked members of the public and two officers. They said the incident did not appear to be terror-related

Representational image (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

POLICE have arrested a man armed with a sword following reports of people having been stabbed during a serious incident in northeast London on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old man was arrested after police were called to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the area close to Hainault train station, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Police said the suspect had attacked members of the public and two officers.

“This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned. I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm,” Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said. “We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community.”

The force said the incident did not appear to be terror-related and they were not looking for further suspects.

“I am being regularly updated about the incident at Hainault Station this morning,” Britain’s interior minister James Cleverly said on X. “My thoughts are with those who have been affected.”

Hainault underground station “is closed due to a police investigation in the area,” Transport for London has posted on X.

London Ambulance Service say their staff treated five people at the scene and took all five to hospital, BBC reports.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was ‘devastated’ by the news and thanked the police officers and emergency services for “running towards danger to protect others”. (Agencies)

