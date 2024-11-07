  • Thursday, November 07, 2024
News

Switzerland’s ‘burqa ban’ comes into force on January 1

The measure was launched by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a sign that reads, ‘Muslim woman decolonize’ during a protest hours after Swiss voters accepted an initiative so-called anti-burqa vote, to ban full facial coverings in public places in Bern on March 7, 2021. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A contentious Swiss prohibition on facial coverings in public spaces widely known as the “burqa ban” will take effect on Jan. 1, the government said on Wednesday (6).

Narrowly passed in a 2021 referendum in neutral Switzerland, and condemned by Muslim associations, the measure was launched by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets.

The governing Federal Council said in a statement it had fixed the start of the ban, and that anyone who unlawfully flouts it faces a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs (£880).

The ban does not apply to planes or in diplomatic and consular premises, and faces may also be covered in places of worship and other sacred sites, the government said.

Facial coverings will remain permitted for reasons relating to health and safety, for native customs, or due to weather conditions, it said. They would also be allowed on artistic and entertainment grounds and for advertising, it added.

If such coverings are needed for personal protection in exercising freedom of expression and assembly, they should be permitted provided the responsible authority has already approved them and public order is not compromised, it said.

(Reuters)

