Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK university honours Swaroop Sampat-Rawal for her journey as a Bollywood star turned educator

The actor and researcher was honoured by UK university leaders who credit her drama based learning work with changing classrooms across India.

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal UK honour

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal stands inside the University of Worcester after receiving her new Fellowship

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • A new Fellowship from the University of Worcester puts Swaroop back where her academic journey began
  • The Bollywood star-turned-educator says the honour feels “full circle”
  • Her work in life-skills learning for children has gained global attention
  • Worcester already gave her an Honorary Doctorate in 2018
  • She’s also receiving the TREE Award for 2025–26

The University of Worcester has honoured Bollywood star turned educator Swaroop Sampat-Rawal for her contribution to creative education. The recognition brings her back to the campus where she completed her PhD on drama-based life skills training for children.

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal UK honour Swaroop Sampat-Rawal stands inside the University of Worcester after receiving her new Fellowship www.easterneye.biz


Why the Bollywood star-turned-educator path changed everything for Swaroop Sampat-Rawal

Swaroop was Miss India in 1979, then a familiar face on Indian TV with Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. But the turn into education stayed with her. She said Worcester “changed” her.

Her PhD, completed in 2006, shaped her work with schools across India. It looked at how drama can build life skills in children who often get left behind. Teachers picked it up. NGOs ran programmes based on it and you could tell the impact wasn’t something she chased for show. The new Fellowship from Worcester recognises that long road.

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal UK honour Swaroop speaks with students


How being honoured by a UK university brought her journey full circle

Swaroop said the moment hit her harder than she expected. She spoke about being an unsure student years ago, walking the same corridors. “I came here, and I excelled,” she said.

The university sees her as an ambassador for creative learning. In 2018, it gave her an Honorary Doctorate for her work in education and social change. Staff say she often drops by when she’s in the UK, never as a celebrity visit, more like catching up with old teachers.

Her new Fellowship now sits alongside the Education World Educational Researcher TREE Award for 2025–2026, showing how far the academic side of her career has travelled.

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal UK honour University leaders congratulate Swaroop on her contribution to creative learning


Where the Bollywood star-turned-educator work has reached

Her reach isn’t small. In 2019, she was named one of the top 10 teachers in the world by the Varkey Foundation’s Global Teacher Prize. That put her on a global list watched by governments and education bodies.

She was also picked as one of around 100 experts to help rewrite India’s national school curriculum. She said her training at Worcester taught her how to research “properly” and how useful that’s been in real classrooms.

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal UK honour Swaroop Sampat-Rawal and David Green


What comes next for Swaroop Sampat-Rawal?

She’s still writing, still running workshops, and still talking openly about the need for creative methods in Indian schools. She’s married to actor Paresh Rawal and work takes her back and forth between Mumbai and the UK. She mentioned the books she’s put out, and the conferences she’s spoken at, almost in passing. Then she paused, almost mid-thought, remembering Worcester again, the place where most of this started.

honorary doctorateacademic journeyuniversity of worcesterswaroop sampat-rawal

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi shares a message on Instagram refuting drug rave allegations

Getty Images

Nora Fatehi denies all links to Mumbai drug case or Dawood Ibrahim circle

Highlights:

  • Nora Fatehi denies involvement in alleged drug fuelled rave parties
  • Actor calls herself an “easy target” in viral media claims
  • Instagram post stresses work focused lifestyle, no party attendance
  • Mumbai Police may question celebrities mentioned by detained trafficker
  • Nora warns against misuse of her name and image

Nora Fatehi has hit back at reports tying her to a Mumbai based drug racket, calling the claims “lies” and insisting she is an “easy target.” The Canadian actor shared a lengthy note on Instagram Stories, clarifying she does not attend parties and spends her time working or relaxing quietly on Dubai beaches with old friends. The statements came after her name surfaced in connection with rave parties allegedly organised by detained trafficker Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh and reportedly attended by Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew.

Nora Fatehi Nora Fatehi shares a message on Instagram refuting drug rave allegations Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us