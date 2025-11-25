Skip to content
Swami Chakrapani Ji Maharaj honoured at UK Parliament

Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaNov 25, 2025

In a landmark moment reflecting India’s rising global spiritual influence, Swami Chakrapani Ji Maharaj was conferred with the Exemplary Leadership Award at the event at the UK Parliament during the International Conclave 2025 on Thursday (20). The ceremony was held in Committee Room 14 of the House of Commons.

The honour was presented by Jack Rankin MP, Virendra Sharma, former MP, Harrow Mayor Cllr Anjana Patel, Suhail Sheikh and Nachiket Joshi, Founder of the World Leadership Forum.

Following the felicitation, Swami Chakrapani Ji was hosted by Lord Sahota at an event at the House of Lords.

During the event, Swami Chakrapani Ji’s decades-long contributions to national and spiritual causes were recognised.
Addressing the international gathering, Swami Chakrapani Ji said that as India moves towards becoming Vishwaguru, “the administrative excellence of Britain and the spiritual radiance of India together can guide the world towards peace and harmony.”

Encouraging the adoption of yoga, meditation and self-discipline, he emphasised that only a peaceful mind can serve society and humanity.
He reiterated his belief that the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam will one day unite the world as one family.

HH Guruji’s Delhi Visit

Swami Chakrapani Ji Maharaj recently welcomed HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji in Delhi. HH Guruji, a revered spiritual luminary, met Swami Chakrapani Ji during his India visit, further strengthening bonds among global Sanatan leaders.

british hindusuk parliament

