Website Logo
  • Friday, March 11, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

CRICKET

Sussex sign India’s Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara

By: Pramod Thomas

SUSSEX have signed Cheteshwar Pujara as a replacement for Australia’s Travis Head, with the India batsman set to be available for most of the 2022 English season.

Head asked to be released from his contract with the south coast side due to increased international commitments, as well as the fact he and his girlfriend, Jessica, are expecting their first child.

Pujara, who has scored more than 6,500 Test runs, will arrive in time for the first Championship match of the season in April and remain until at least the end of the 50-over one-day competition.

“Over the years I have always enjoyed my time in the UK playing county cricket, so am eagerly looking forward to the new stint and hope to contribute to the club’s success,” said the 34-year-old, who has previously had spells with Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.

Head, who had been due to captain Sussex in the first-class County Championship, said: “It comes with disappointment during a very exciting period for me personally that I won’t be returning this season…. I’m hopeful I can still have an impact at the club in the future.”

Sussex expect to have Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan available for the early part of the Championship season and at least eight Twenty20 Blast group games.

The club, in a bid to bolster their squad for the remaining Blast and Championship matches, have also signed Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe.

Afghanistan leg-spin star Rashid Khan will be back for another Blast campaign but the date of his arrival will depend on the length of his involvement in the Indian Premier League.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Gujarat Titans replace Jason Roy with Afghanistan’s Gurbaz
Sports
Australia ready to host India-Pakistan series: Hockley
Sports
ECB to pay £1m to set up multi-faith prayer rooms at counties
Sports
Smith annoyed at missing hundred as first Test heads for draw
Sports
Ashwin overtakes Dev’s 434 Test wickets
HEADLINE STORY
Jadeja hailed as great all-rounder after Test-winning exploits
Sports
Warne created magic but not the greatest spinner: Gavaskar
Sports
Rajasthan Royals pays ’emotional tribute’ to Warne
HEADLINE STORY
India declare on 574-8 against Sri Lanka; Jadeja hits 175
Sports
Shane Warne, the man who made spin sexy again
HEADLINE STORY
Sachin, Kohli hail Warne ‘the greatest’
Sports
Bangladesh name South African great Donald as bowling coach
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Hindi novel makes to International Booker Prize longlist
India’s ruling party leads in disinformation race, say experts
Pakistan warns India over mystery flying object
Heathrow says Ukraine, fuel prices ratchet up uncertainty
New film ‘life – saving conversations’ features South Asian women…
Hugs and tears as families reunite with students evacuated from…