Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack

On the work front, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled Taali.

Sushmita Sen (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, 47, on Thursday, revealed that she recently suffered a heart attack.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram and informed fans that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days back.

She shared a picture with her father and wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post!. This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!”

The actor’s health condition is currently fine.

Soon after she broke the news on social media, her fans and well-wishers took to the comment section with red heart emoticons and get well-soon messages for the actor.

She is also gearing up for Aarya 3. The first two seasons of the show got impeccable responses from critics and viewers alike, with Sushmita Sen helming the show and Sikandar playing a pivotal lead in the front for which he earned several awards earlier this year.

Aarya marked Sushmita Sen’s comeback on-screen and her digital debut.