Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

KK Singh, the father of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday lodged an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family in Patna under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. In his complaint, Singh alleged that the actress took money from Sushant and abetted him to commit suicide.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship. Reportedly, the duo was even planning to get married in November. However, Sushant committed suicide at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His father had not registered any complaint to the Mumbai police when he was questioned by them right after the funeral of the actor. He had said that he has nothing against anyone. However, Singh has now filed an FIR against Rhea and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others.

A case has been registered under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC. Patna Police has been asked to investigate the matter and take action.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has levelled a serious charge against Rhea and her family. He has alleged that she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account before his death.

The police station in-charge of Rajiv Nagar in Patna has been made the IO of this case on the orders of Upendra Sharma, SSP of Patna. The four-member police team reached Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon and are looking into the case from all angles.

The Bandra police are investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. A number of high-profile personalities from Bollywood have been questioned in connection with the case so far, including Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, senior journalist Rajeev Masand and many more.