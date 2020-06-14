Trending Now

Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging in Bandra home


Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on Sunday, police said. He was 34.

Rajput’s last big screen release was Rajkumar Hirani’s Chhichhore. “He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there,” Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI. His manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.

The actor, who became popular with his starring role in the television show Pavitra Rishta made his foray into films with Kai Po Che! in 2013. He has starred in movies such as Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya.

(PTI)

Prestige
My Laundress
stock

Most Popular

Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging in Bandra home

Poundstretcher to close more stores following 'financial review'

Nepal parliament approves new map as land row with India escalates

Ajay Devgn turns presenter for ZEE5 series Lalbazaar

Rani Mukerji on Chalte Chalte clocking 17 years