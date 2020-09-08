Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020. The Mumbai police had reported that the actor died by suicide. But after a few days, Sushant’s father filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty for stealing his son’s money and instigating him to die by suicide.

A few weeks ago, Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe in the case and later NCB also joined the case after reports of drug abuse being involved in it. A few days ago, NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, and from the past three days, they were questioning the actress.

Today, NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty and they will be taking her for a medical test. Rhea earlier in her interviews had stated that Sushant used to consume drugs but she never consumed it.

Rhea Chakraborty arrested: Narcotics Control Bureau official in Mumbai — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2020

After Rhea’s arrest, her lawyer has given a statement that reads, “Travesty of justice. 3 central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years & committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drug.”

When Showik was arrested, Rhea Chakraborty’s father had shared a statement, which read, “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind.”

Even Rhea’s lawyer had stated that the actress is ready to get arrested. He had earlier said, “Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as it’s a witch-hunt. If loving someone is a crime she’ll face the consequences of her love. Being innocent she hasn’t approached any court for an anticipatory bail in all cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED & NCB.”