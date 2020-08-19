Sushant Singh Rajput case: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs welcome SC’s verdict

Today, the Supreme Court has ordered the CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Fans and family of the actor and many Bollywood celebs have been waiting for this verdict.

After Supreme Court’s verdict was announced many Bollywood celebs took to social media to react on it. Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING 👏👏👏#CBITakesOver.”

Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING 👏👏👏#CBITakesOver — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail 🙏🏻 #Prayers.”

SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail 🙏🏻 #Prayers — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020

Sushant’s Raabta co-star, Kriti Sanon, posted on Twitter, “Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine Crossed fingers🙏🏻 Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!🙏🏻 #CBIForSSR.”

Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine🤞🙏🏻 Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!🙏🏻 #CBIForSSR ✊🏻 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 19, 2020

Ankita Lokhande, who was earlier in a relationship with Sushant, posted on Instagram, “Justice is the truth in action 🙏🏻 Truth wins …. #1ststeptossrjustice.”

Parineeti Chopra wrote, “This is a positive step 🙏 Please let’s respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let’s stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own .. #CBIforSSR #SushanthSinghRajput.”

This is a positive step 🙏 Please let’s respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let’s stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own .. #CBIforSSR #SushanthSinghRajput — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 19, 2020

Sushant’s Sonchiriya co-star, Ranvir Shorey, tweeted, “Pleased with the SC verdict to have #CBIForSSR. We all need to know the truth about the circumstances surrounding #SushanthSinghRajput’s death. 🙏🏽.”

Pleased with the SC verdict to have #CBIForSSR. We all need to know the truth about the circumstances surrounding #SushanthSinghRajput’s death. 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 19, 2020

Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant starrer Dil Bechara, wrote on Twitter, “We can finally see a ray of sunshine Folded hands The truth will prevail.waheguru #CBIForSSR.”