Sushant Singh Rajput case: Centre accepts Bihar government’s request for CBI probe

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020. But there have been a lot of questions being raised that whether it was a suicide or a murder. A few days ago, Sushant’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for stealing the actor’s money and for instigating him to commit suicide.

Sushant’s father, Bihar government and many fans of Sushant on social media were asking for a CBI enquiry in the actor’s case. And today, during the hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the Supreme Court that the Centre has accepted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s request for a CBI probe.

PTI tweeted about it, “Centre informs SC Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI probe into death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been accepted.”

In a series of tweets, PTI also wrote about the other points in the hearing, “Sushant Singh Rajput case: Truth should come out so far as actor’s death is concerned, says SC. Patna police has no jurisdiction to either lodge an FIR or investigate it and this has been made a political case: Maharashtra to SC. Quarantining of Bihar Police officer has not sent good message despite the fact that Mumbai Police has good professional reputation: SC. SC directs Mumbai Police to file status report on probe conducted so far in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.”

Sushant’s father’s lawyer told Supreme Court that Maharashtra Police has been destroying the evidence.

Also, SC has asked, Maharashtra government, Bihar government and Sushant Singh Rajput’s father to file replies on Rhea’s plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

After the Centre’s decision was announced, Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend and actress, Ankita Lokhande, posted a note which read, “The moment we’ve waited for has finally arrived.”