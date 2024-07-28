Suryakumar leads India to victory over Sri Lanka in T20 series opener

Suryakumar, 33, scored 58 off 26 balls at Kandy’s Pallekele in his first match as T20 skipper. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

New captain Suryakumar Yadav hit a half-century to se t up a 43-run victory for India in the first of three T20 internationals against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Suryakumar, 33, scored 58 off 26 balls at Kandy’s Pallekele in his first match as T20 skipper, marking the start of a new era for India in the format after their T20 World Cup win last month.

India posted 213-7 and then bowled out Sri Lanka for 170. Spinner Axar Patel struck twice in one over, taking the key wicket of Pathum Nissanka for 79.

Nissanka seemed to be setting up the chase, but Sri Lanka lost nine wickets for 30 runs and were bowled out in 19.2 overs.

“We practised here for two-three days and we knew how the wicket would play,” said Suryakumar, who was named player of the match. “We never thought it would go away from us, given we won the World Cup. Fortunately, there was no dew.”

India have started fresh in T20 cricket after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirements from the format following their World Cup win in Barbados.

Suryakumar, chosen as leader over Hardik Pandya, put on a key stand of 76 with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who scored 49.

Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana took four wickets, including those of Suryakumar and Pant, but could not stop India from crossing 200 after a sloppy fielding effort by the home team.

Charith Asalanka, the new Sri Lanka T20 skipper, elected to field first after winning the toss.

Both teams have new coaches, with Gautam Gambhir joining India and Sanath Jayasuriya in an interim role for Sri Lanka.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 40 off 21 balls, and Shubman Gill, who made 34, gave India an explosive start with a partnership of 74 in the first six overs.

The openers departed in the space of two deliveries, with Dilshan Madushanka taking down Gill and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga getting Jaiswal stumped with his first ball.

Suryakumar steadied the innings and attacked with eight fours and two sixes in partnership with Pant.

Pathirana, known as “Baby Malinga,” trapped Suryakumar lbw after his 22-ball fifty. He then bowled Pandya and Pant.

In reply, Sri Lanka started strongly with an 84-run stand between Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, who made 45 off 27 deliveries.

Nissanka continued the charge, despite losing Mendis in the ninth over, and hit seven fours and four sixes in his 48-ball knock.

Patel, a left-arm spinner, bowled Nissanka and then dismissed Kusal Perera in the same over. Sri Lanka collapsed from 140-1 to 163-7.

“We could’ve done better (with the bat),” said Asalanka. “It (6-5 batting-bowling combination) is an experiment, but this is the way we should go in the future.”

The second match of the series will take place on Sunday at the same venue.

(With inputs from AFP)