Survey says 7 in 10 South Asians in England decide to get healthier in 2021

A recent survey has revealed that over 90 per cent of South Asian adults in England have decided to make healthy changes in 2021, with 7 in 10 said that coronavirus pandemic motivated them to make these

Besides, 34 per cent of the respondents said that they wanted to adopt a healthier lifestyle for their children/grandchildren, while 34 per cent wanted to improve their health for their partner.

According to the survey, 52 per cent people wanted to exercise more and 51 per cent wanted to eat more healthily.

Currently, over 56 per cent of Asian adults are overweight or obese

The Public Health England’s Better Health campaign offers free NHS approved tools and tips to manage weight loss such as the NHS Weight Loss Plan, BMI Calculator, Easy Meals App, or to get more active such as Active 10 and the Couch to 5k programme.

The PHE is working with (South Asian) healthcare professionals and experts to ensure the campaign guidance and tools are culturally compatible with members of the community

Professor Wasim Hanif, Professor of Diabetes & Endocrinology, Consultant Physician and Clinical Director in diabetes at University Hospital of Birmingham said: “As a community, we are more susceptible to certain diseases such as Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Being overweight or obese can significantly increase the chances of becoming seriously ill with those diseases.

“The new year gives us the perfect opportunity to make small, healthy changes with the support of the Better Health campaign.”

For more details-nhs.uk/betterhealth












