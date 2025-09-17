Asian surgeon sentenced to six years for sexual assault

AN ASIAN senior heart surgeon, who abused his position to sexually assault female members of staff, has been jailed for six years.

Dr Amal Bose, from Lancaster, was convicted of 12 counts of sexual assault against five colleagues at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between 2017 and 2022. He was cleared of two other charges.

According to Lancashire Police, the jury heard during the trial earlier this year that Bose was “the root cause of a toxic and sexualised culture” at the hospital. His behaviour included inappropriately touching women and making sexualised comments.

Despite claiming his actions were “only flirting” and “banter”, Bose was found guilty by a jury in June. He appeared at Preston Crown Court on Monday (15), where he was sentenced to six years in prison.

In personal statements read to the court, the victims said Bose’s behaviour had left them feeling unsafe at work and less able to trust male colleagues. Some changed their working patterns to avoid him, called in sick, or were even forced to leave the profession.

One victim said Bose had not only violated her body but also the trust and respect that should exist in any professional workplace. Others described experiencing anxiety, panic attacks and a loss of confidence.

Detective chief inspector (temporary) Kirsty Wyatt said: “Everyone should feel able to go to work and feel safe, confident and secure. Bose has undermined that by abusing his position of power to sexually assault female members of staff, and in doing so he has caused enormous damage.”

She added: “I would like to thank the victims for having the courage to come forward and speak about what happened to them – that cannot have been easy. While he may have considered his behaviour as merely flirting, his actions have clearly had a deep and lasting impact on his victims, and in some cases have caused them to abandon the profession they loved.”

Wyatt also praised the jury and the Crown Prosecution Service for their handling of the case. “I hope the guilty verdicts give others who may have suffered similar ordeals the confidence to report it to us, safe in the knowledge we will investigate professionally and sensitively,” she said.

(PTI)