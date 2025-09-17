Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Asian surgeon sentenced to six years for sexual assault

Victims described experiencing anxiety, panic attacks and a loss of confidence

Asian surgeon sentenced to six years for sexual assault

Dr Amal Bose. (Photo: Lancashire Police)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 17, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

AN ASIAN senior heart surgeon, who abused his position to sexually assault female members of staff, has been jailed for six years.

Dr Amal Bose, from Lancaster, was convicted of 12 counts of sexual assault against five colleagues at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between 2017 and 2022. He was cleared of two other charges.

According to Lancashire Police, the jury heard during the trial earlier this year that Bose was “the root cause of a toxic and sexualised culture” at the hospital. His behaviour included inappropriately touching women and making sexualised comments.

Despite claiming his actions were “only flirting” and “banter”, Bose was found guilty by a jury in June. He appeared at Preston Crown Court on Monday (15), where he was sentenced to six years in prison.

In personal statements read to the court, the victims said Bose’s behaviour had left them feeling unsafe at work and less able to trust male colleagues. Some changed their working patterns to avoid him, called in sick, or were even forced to leave the profession.

One victim said Bose had not only violated her body but also the trust and respect that should exist in any professional workplace. Others described experiencing anxiety, panic attacks and a loss of confidence.

Detective chief inspector (temporary) Kirsty Wyatt said: “Everyone should feel able to go to work and feel safe, confident and secure. Bose has undermined that by abusing his position of power to sexually assault female members of staff, and in doing so he has caused enormous damage.”

She added: “I would like to thank the victims for having the courage to come forward and speak about what happened to them – that cannot have been easy. While he may have considered his behaviour as merely flirting, his actions have clearly had a deep and lasting impact on his victims, and in some cases have caused them to abandon the profession they loved.”

Wyatt also praised the jury and the Crown Prosecution Service for their handling of the case. “I hope the guilty verdicts give others who may have suffered similar ordeals the confidence to report it to us, safe in the knowledge we will investigate professionally and sensitively,” she said.

(PTI)

dr amal boseasian surgeon sexual assault

Related News

Police officers
News

UK defends France migrant returns deal after court blocks first removal

Nepal’s new leader pledges to act on Gen Z calls to end corruption
News

Nepal’s new leader pledges to act on Gen Z calls to end corruption

UK secures £1.25bn US investment ahead of Trump’s visit
News

UK secures £1.25bn US investment ahead of Trump’s visit

Nearly 150,000 join anti-migrant protest in London as clashes erupt
News

Nearly 150,000 join anti-migrant protest in London as clashes erupt

More For You

Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.

Reuters

Trump greets Modi on 75th birthday, trade talks continue in Delhi

Highlights:

  • Both leaders reaffirm commitment to India-US partnership
  • Trade talks resume in New Delhi amid tariff tensions
  • India defends purchase of discounted Russian oil

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Tuesday called Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and greeted him ahead of his 75th birthday. The phone call sparked hopes of a reset in India-US ties, which had been under strain after Washington doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

Keep ReadingShow less
11th UK Gatka Championship

All winners received medals and trophies

UK Parliament

11th UK Gatka Championship ends with Welsh debut and £1,000 support for Gatka Akharas

Highlights:

  • The 11th UK National Gatka Championship was hosted near Cardiff, marking the first time in Wales.
  • Winners included Roop Kaur (girls), Navjot Singh (boys), and Gurdeep Singh (men’s).
  • Gatka Federation UK awarded £1,000 to each participating Akhara to support martial arts promotion.
  • Chief guests included MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and Harjeet Singh Grewal, President of the World Gatka Federation.

Gatka Championship marks Welsh debut

The 11th UK National Gatka Championship concluded on a high note near Cardiff, Wales, showcasing the traditional Sikh martial art with flair. Seven leading Gatka Akharas participated, thrilling spectators with their lightning-fast strikes, precision moves and elegant techniques.

Inauguration by global leaders

The tournament was inaugurated by Harjeet Singh Grewal, President of the World Gatka Federation (WGF) and the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI). He was joined by Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP, President of Gatka Federation UK, alongside other dignitaries including Jagbir Singh Jagga Chakar, President of Wales Kabaddi Club, and community leaders from the Haveli Hotel Pontyclun.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vantara

The site, located in Gujarat, houses hundreds of elephants, as well as 50 bears, 160 tigers, 200 lions, 250 leopards, and 900 crocodiles. (Photo: Instagram/Vantara)

India court probe clears Ambani family’s animal centre

AN INDIAN Supreme Court-ordered investigation has cleared a large private animal facility run by the son of Asia’s richest man, rejecting allegations of wildlife violations.

Vantara, described as the “world’s biggest wild animal rescue centre,” is operated by Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer

Starmer, who has faced negative coverage since taking office in July 2024, defended the appointment process.

Reuters

Starmer: I would not have appointed Mandelson if aware of Epstein ties

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer said on Monday he would not have appointed Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to Washington had he known the extent of his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This was Starmer’s first public statement since dismissing Mandelson last week. The prime minister is facing questions over his judgement, including from Labour MPs, after initially standing by Mandelson before removing him from the post.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump

Trump said the suspect had been arrested earlier for 'terrible crimes,' including child sex abuse, grand theft auto and false imprisonment, but was released under the Biden administration because Cuba refused to take him back.

Getty Images

Trump says accused in Dallas motel beheading will face first-degree murder charge

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has described Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, the Indian-origin motel manager killed in Dallas, as a “well-respected person” and said the accused will face a first-degree murder charge.

Nagamallaiah, 50, was killed last week at the Downtown Suites motel by co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old undocumented Cuban immigrant with a criminal history.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us