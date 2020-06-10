Surbhi Chandna & Hina Khan to topline Naagin 5?

It is no secret that Colors’ supernatural revenge drama Naagin 4, starring Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashami Desai in important roles, is set to bring down the curtain after failing to live up to the huge expectations of the audience.

A couple of days ago, producer Ekta Kapoor confirmed the closure of Naagin 4, while also announcing that the current season will be replaced by Naagin 5, the fifth installment of the super successful series. The latest update on Naagin 5 is that Kapoor has roped in two of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry to play the lead roles in the upcoming installment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Dec 13, 2019 at 10:31pm PST

Sources close to the industry informs an entertainment portal, “Ekta has apparently finalised Surbhi Chandna (of) Ishqbaaaz fame and Hina Khan to play naagins in the fifth season. They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst Indian audiences.”

It is to be noted that Ekta Kapoor wanted to sign Hina Khan for the fourth season as well but due to date issues, things did not fall into place and the producer went ahead and cast Nia Sharma instead. She has now offered Naagin 5 to the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Mar 9, 2020 at 2:22am PDT

Surbhi and Hina are definitely two of the most popular actresses on Indian television, who enjoy a massive fan following not only in India but several other parts of the world also. Getting them on board for Naagin 5 will undoubtedly prove a fantastic decision for the makers, especially after the dismal performance of Naagin 4. However, we also hear that both the actresses are yet to give their final nods to the show. The discussion is going on though.