  Friday, June 16, 2023
Sunny Leone to appear on Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT will start streaming from June 17.

Sunny Leone (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Finally, Bigg Boss OTT is returning for the second season. This season is making waves and has the nation abuzz ever since its announcement. Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is all set to appear on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Speaking on her appearance, Sunny Leone shared her excitement and said in a statement, “Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny!”

The actress who started her journey in Bollywood post her entry in Bigg Boss Season 5 back in 2011 has fascinated the audience with her acting and dance moves.

If reporters are to be believed she is going to be one of the panellists on the show’s premiere.

Every year Bigg Boss manages to intrigue the audience with its unique theme and this season is no different. Designers Omung Kumar B. and Vanita

Omung Kumar has curated a beautiful house for the contestants.

On Thursday, Jio Cinema unveiled the first glimpse of the Bigg Boss OTT house and it has definitely left BB watchers in awe.

This season, the ‘strange house’ theme takes center stage with its captivating design, featuring recycled elements that redefine innovation. Right from the entrance and the bedroom to the grand dining area, every corner tells a story of artistic sustainability.

This season of Bigg Boss OTT will feature multiple lounge zones, including a lively black love area where housemates can creatively arrange pillows adorned with letters on the walls, allowing them to form words and express their thoughts. Additionally, the garden area boasts not only a refreshing pool and a fully equipped gym but also a distinctive jail setup, adding an intriguing element to the overall experience.

Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT will start streaming from June 17.

