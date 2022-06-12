Website Logo
  • Sunday, June 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff & Mithun Chakraborty join forces to create a desi Expendables

The film is in the planning stage for over a year now.

Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff & Mithun Chakraborty (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan and Zee Studios are set to bankroll a high-profile film that will feature Bollywood’s top action stars in lead roles. Titled Baap, the film will star Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay, Dutt, and Jackie Shroff while Vivek Chauhan has been roped in to call the shots.

A source in the know informs an Indian publication, “The baap of action Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff are teaming up on a dhamakedaar action entertainer. The film goes on floors within a month with a marathon schedule. The movie will be shot at multiple locations, including a studio in Mumbai.”

According to the source, Ahmed and co. want to bring back the action stars, who have been here since the 80s, together in a single film.

“It’s more of a desi Expendables, as all the four men are historically known for having an action image among the masses,” the source added.

The film is in the planning stage for over a year now, and the makers finally have all the logistics in place, as also a script that justifies the presence of the four stars.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will next be seen in Gadar 2 and Chup. Sanjay Dutt is awaiting the release of Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor. Mithun Chakraborty was most recently seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. Jackie Shroff also has some interesting projects in the pipeline.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer launched at Times Square
Entertainment
Neetu Kapoor grooves to ‘Nach Punjaabban’ with daughter Riddhima, designer Manish Malhotra – watch video
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is all praises for Virat Kohli’s acting skills, calls him ‘best actor’
Entertainment
‘We have been painted as monsters:’ Emotional Shah Rukh Khan told NCB official after son…
Entertainment
Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha essays condom salesperson in ‘safe sex’ comedy
News
Rhea and Sonam spend quality time in London
Entertainment
Nagarjuna added to our dream of creating Brahmastra as pan-India movie: Ayan Mukerji
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha wraps filming
News
Gangubai Kathiawadi emerges as the most-watched Indian film on Netflix, followed by RRR
Entertainment
Ranveer vs Wild: Ranveer Singh come together with Bear Grylls for adventurous journey…
Entertainment
Jake Schreier onboard to direct Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra treats fans to a throwback picture of herself in bikini, bindi,…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Women entrepreneurs dilute their stake more than men while raising…
R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer launched at Times…
Luton Labour councillor Hannah Adrees sentenced for defrauding her own…
Energy deficient male runners might be at higher risk for…
Study: Maintaining normal weight early in life might help prevent…
Murray into Stuttgart final after Kyrgios loses cool amid ‘racial…