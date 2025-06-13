Sunjay Kapur, polo enthusiast and Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, dies after swallowing a bee

Sunjay Kapur, a prominent industrialist and polo patron, passed away at the age of 53 in the United Kingdom after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a polo match. Kapur was also known for being the former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.
Tragic incident on the polo field
The incident occurred during a polo match where Kapur was representing his team, Aureus. According to reports, a bee flew into his mouth and stung him while he was on the field, triggering a fatal heart attack. Despite the rapid arrival of medical assistance, he could not be revived.
Kapur, who had a deep love for the sport, was playing against team Sujan, led by hotelier Jaisal Singh, at the time of the incident.
Business legacy
Sunjay Kapur was the son of the late Surinder Kapur, founder of the Sona Group, an influential player in India’s automotive components industry. After joining the family business in 2003, Sanjay played a key role in its expansion and global outreach. He served as chairman of Sona Comstar, a company known for its focus on electric vehicle parts manufacturing.
Educational background
Born into a prominent business family, Kapur was educated at The Doon School in Dehradun and later attended the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai. He pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, specialising in Corporate Strategy and Human Resources, in London.
Personal life and marriages
Kapur's personal life often attracted public attention. He was married three times. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, which ended in 2000.
He married actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two children—Samaira and Kiaan—before separating in 2016. They remained committed to co-parenting their children.
Following his divorce, Kapur married Priya Sachdev, a model-turned-entrepreneur. The couple welcomed a son, Azarius, in 2018. Priya also has a daughter, Safira Chatwal, from a previous marriage.
Passion for polo
Beyond business, Kapur was deeply involved in polo, both as a player and patron. His team, Aureus, was part of various domestic and international tournaments, showcasing his commitment to the sport.
Sunjay Kapur is remembered for his contributions to Indian industry and his passion for polo. His sudden death has left the business and sports communities in shock.