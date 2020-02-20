Sunil Grover in, Ali Fazal out of Bulbul Marriage Hall

A couple of days ago, we learnt that Salman Khan Films was coming up with a new movie, titled Bulbul Marriage Hall. The cast of the upcoming film included Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Ali Fazal and Daisy Shah.

However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Ali Fazal is no longer associated with the project. Fazal is getting married to girlfriend Richa Chadha during Summer 2020 and Bulbul Marriage Hall was set to go before cameras around the same time. Since the actor could not adjust his dates, he decided to quit the project.

A source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “Ali is gearing up for his Summer 2020 wedding with Richa Chadha and Bulbul Marriage Hall too was supposed to go on floors during the same time frame. He tried to adjust his dates, but eventually had to step out as the combination dates with the star-cast was not working out.”

As soon as Ali Fazal left the film, the makers of Bulbul Marriage Hall rushed to Sunil Grover. The comedian turned actor loved the character offered to him and immediately agreed to come onboard.

“Sunil shares a personal bond with Salman, and he stepped into the film without any ado. It is a performance-driven character and the makers were on a look-out for someone who has an exceptional comic-timing. Sunil was the perfect fit for the role,” the source adds in conclusion.

While real-life couple Pulkit and Kriti play the reel life couple on the film, Sunil Grover has been paired alongside Daisy Shah. Set in Lucknow, the movie revolves around a big fat Indian wedding.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, who made his directorial debut with Dream Girl (2019), has written the screenplay and dialogues for Bulbul Marriage Hall. To be directed by Rohit Nayyar, the movie is expected to hit screen towards the end of the year.