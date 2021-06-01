Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 331,895
Total Cases 28,175,044
Today's Fatalities 2,795
Today's Cases 127,510
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 331,895
Total Cases 28,175,044
Today's Fatalities 2,795
Today's Cases 127,510

Entertainment

Sunidhi Chauhan reveals what made her give popular singing reality show Indian Idol a wide berth

Sunidhi Chauhan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

By: Mohnish Singh

After legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar and former-winner Abhijit Sawant made some scathing comment on Indian Idol, now award-winning singer Sunidhi Chauhan has also come forward with her own revelations about the popular singing reality show and the concept of such shows which have mushroomed on Indian television over the past few years.

For the uninitiated, Chauhan has co-judged the 5th and 6th season of Indian Idol, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television. While speaking to an Indian publication, the singer said that during her association as one of the judges, even she was asked to praise contestants even if they did not perform well. The singer said that she could not keep up the façade for long and eventually decided against judging the show again.

“Not exactly this that everyone had to do this, but yes, we all were told (to praise). That was the basic thing. And so, I could not go on. I could not do what they wanted and I had to part ways. Hence, today, I am not judging any reality show,” revealed Sunidhi Chauhan.

“I think it is done to seek attention. I think it is required to be done to hold your audience. Guess it works,” she added.

The singer further revealed that in previous seasons of Indian Idol and other singing reality shows such as Dil Hai Hindustani and The Voice, she had the freedom to speak her mind and give the contestants constructive criticism instead of false praises.

“I did Dil Hai Hindustani, The Voice and Indian Idol. I could speak the truth then. Even today, I would like to say what I genuinely feel. It is up to them whether they want to have me or not,” she concluded.

Earlier, Amit Kumar raised his strong objections against the Indian Idol 12 special tribute episode for Kishore Kumar on which he was a guest. “Frankly, I wanted to stop the episode. I did what I was told. I was told to praise everyone. I was told that no matter how one sings, I had to uplift everyone because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened,” Kumar said.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Happy birthday R Madhavan: 5 must-watch Hindi films of the pan-India star
FILM
Star Network picks up satellite and digital rights to Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s…
FILM
Sridevi’s younger daughter to make acting debut with a Telugu film?
FILM
Pakeezah, Deewar art director Marutirao Kale succumbs to Covid-19
News
Criminal case likely against Post Office scandal bosses
News
Caffe Nero ‘struggles to satisfy lenders’ and avoid ‘takeover’ by Issa brothers
News
Delaying Jun 21 reopening would be ‘astonishing’, says British Chamber of Commerce head
News
Heathrow Airport opens new terminal for red list arrivals
NEWS
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala organises vaccination drive for over 500 employees
INDIA
India’s economy shrinks 7.3 per cent in 2020-21, worst since independence
TELEVISION
12 Years of Pavitra Rishta: Ankita Lokhande shares old video clips of Sushant…
NEWS
Dibakar Banerjee talks about writer Jaideep Sahni and actor Jaideep Ahlawat
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…
Barkha Singh on Murder Meri Jaan, getting typecast, rumours of…
Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Happy birthday R Madhavan: 5 must-watch Hindi films of the…
Star Network picks up satellite and digital rights to Saif…
Sridevi’s younger daughter to make acting debut with a Telugu…
Sunidhi Chauhan reveals what made her give popular singing reality…
Pakeezah, Deewar art director Marutirao Kale succumbs to Covid-19
Criminal case likely against Post Office scandal bosses