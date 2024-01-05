Sundance 2024 jurors include Mira Nair and Shaunak Sen

Gearing up for its 40th edition, the prestigious festival is slated to take place from January 18 to 28 in Utah’s Salt Lake City.

Mira Nair (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and Oscar-nominated documentary director Shaunak Sen are among the 16 jurors who will choose award winners in six competitive sections at the Sundance Film Festival 2024.

Gearing up for its 40th edition, the prestigious festival is slated to take place from January 18 to 28 in Utah’s Salt Lake City.

On Wednesday, the Sundance Institute revealed the panel of 16 jurors along with the names of five jury members who would be presenting the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize.

“The Sundance Film Festival is known for discovering and platforming visionary emerging artists. We cannot do this without our jury, who so thoughtfully help us recognise and amplify the next generation of independent storytellers,” festival director Eugene Hernandez said in a statement.

The 2024 jurors include Granik, Adrian Tomine, and Waithe for the U.S. Dramatic Competition; Shane Boris, Nicole Newnham, and Rudy Valdez for U.S. Documentary Competition; Jennifer Kent, Nair, and Rui Poças for World Cinema Dramatic Competition; Mandy Chang, Monica Hellström and Sen for World Cinema Documentary Competition; Christina Oh, Danny Pudi and Charlotte Regan for Short Film Program Competition; and Zal Batmanglij for the Next competition section.

“For our 40th festival, the jury members this year are all artists who have had films at prior festivals,” said Kim Yutani, Sundance’s director of programming. “They know what it is to introduce new work to the Sundance community and we are so pleased to be able to welcome them back to Sundance to take in the films our programming team has curated. We can’t wait to see what resonates with them.”

The jury will announce the winners for the five feature film competition sections at The Ray Theatre in Park City on Friday, January 26. The jury will announce short film awards on Tuesday, Jan 23.