Sunak joins Conservative Friends of India for Diwali celebration

By: EasternEye

THE CONSERVATIVE Friends of India (CF India) held its annual Diwali reception last week, with former prime minister Rishi Sunak in attendance.

This marked Sunak’s last engagement as leader of the Conservative Party, and it was the group’s first Diwali reception since moving into opposition.

The event saw a strong turnout, including Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraswami.

CF India co-chair Reena Ranger reflected on the timing, noting that Diwali had coincidentally marked both Sunak’s first and final days in office. She also recalled Sunak’s participation in lighting a Diwali diva outside No 11 Downing Street during his time as chancellor and outside No 10 as prime minister last year.

Ameet Jogia, a political adviser to Sunak, spoke at the event, highlighting Sunak’s legacy and his experience working closely with him since 2022.

Sunak, a member of CF India, commended the group for its role in the Conservative Party.

CF India has expanded significantly, becoming the largest affiliate group within the party and making strides in key constituencies with high British Indian populations, such as Harrow, Slough, and Leicester.

Speaking at the event, Sunak said, “Conservative Friends of India has a very special place in my heart. Throughout my time as prime minister and Leader of our party, CF India has been a force to be reckoned with… especially in strengthening relations between the UK and India.”

During the reception, Sunak met and took photos with attendees before heading to Leicester, where he celebrated Diwali at Shree Ram Mandir with Leicester’s new MP, Shivani Raja.

