Sumukhi Suresh’s 'Lust Stories' chapter marks her shift from comic voice to screen storyteller

Highlights

The comedian describes joining the writers’ room as an immediate “yes”.

She collaborated with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane on dialogue.

The project marks a key step in her shift from performer to screenwriter.

A writing opportunity she didn’t hesitate to take

Among the many updates in her recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, one moment stood out: her enthusiasm for writing dialogue for Lust Stories. When approached for the project, she says her response was unequivocal, reflecting a long-held desire to work more deeply behind the camera.

The anthology, known for its bold storytelling and ensemble casts, offered her a chance to lean into a different creative instinct — shaping tone and humour rather than delivering it on stage.

Collaborating with a filmmaker she admires

Working with Vikramaditya Motwane proved to be a defining part of the experience. She recalls the director frequently asking for alternate lines and comic variations, a process that allowed her to test her voice within the rhythms of the script.

For Suresh, seeing her suggestions chosen for the final cut felt like a personal milestone, reinforcing her confidence as a writer in a space she had long hoped to enter.

Part of a high-profile ensemble

The instalment features a cast including Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee, placing her writing within one of the most recognisable contemporary anthology franchises.

Being part of a project with such visibility, she suggests, underscores how her career is expanding beyond performance into shaping narratives themselves.

Expanding her creative identity

While stand-up remains central to her public image, the Lust Stories experience signals a broader trajectory. Writing for a major streaming title has become both validation and a springboard, hinting at a future where her voice is as present in scripts as it is on stage.

In that sense, the project represents more than a credit, it marks a shift in how she sees her role in the industry, from comedian-performer to storyteller across formats.