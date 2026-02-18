Sumukhi Suresh’s 'Lust Stories' chapter marks her shift from comic voice to screen storyteller

Highlights
- The comedian describes joining the writers’ room as an immediate “yes”.
- She collaborated with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane on dialogue.
- The project marks a key step in her shift from performer to screenwriter.
A writing opportunity she didn’t hesitate to take
Among the many updates in her recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, one moment stood out: her enthusiasm for writing dialogue for Lust Stories. When approached for the project, she says her response was unequivocal, reflecting a long-held desire to work more deeply behind the camera.
The anthology, known for its bold storytelling and ensemble casts, offered her a chance to lean into a different creative instinct — shaping tone and humour rather than delivering it on stage.
Collaborating with a filmmaker she admires
Working with Vikramaditya Motwane proved to be a defining part of the experience. She recalls the director frequently asking for alternate lines and comic variations, a process that allowed her to test her voice within the rhythms of the script.
For Suresh, seeing her suggestions chosen for the final cut felt like a personal milestone, reinforcing her confidence as a writer in a space she had long hoped to enter.
Part of a high-profile ensemble
The instalment features a cast including Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee, placing her writing within one of the most recognisable contemporary anthology franchises.
Being part of a project with such visibility, she suggests, underscores how her career is expanding beyond performance into shaping narratives themselves.
Expanding her creative identity
While stand-up remains central to her public image, the Lust Stories experience signals a broader trajectory. Writing for a major streaming title has become both validation and a springboard, hinting at a future where her voice is as present in scripts as it is on stage.
In that sense, the project represents more than a credit, it marks a shift in how she sees her role in the industry, from comedian-performer to storyteller across formats.