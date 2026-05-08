Sumit Chaturvedi, Manager of Spices & Spirits, is one of the nominees of Eastern Eye Restaurant Awards 2026 . He plays a vital role in the day-to-day functioning of the restaurant where he ensures that standards are upheld and the team works collaboratively, providing a top-notch dining experience for guests.

Sumit’s knowledge of hospitality stems from a detailed perspective on guest expectations; working in synergy with both front-of-house and back-of-house departments, he works diligently to ensure that Spices & Spirits' vision of providing regional Indian flavours in a contemporary fine dining setting is executed to a high standard.

About the Business

Spices & Spirits has carved a distinctive identity by presenting Indian cuisine in a thoughtfully balanced manner, where tradition meets modernity without compromise. The menu draws from North, South, and West Indian culinary traditions, offering a curated representation that respects the authenticity of each region while adapting to a contemporary dining context.

Positioned as a heritage-inspired fine dining destination, the restaurant combines traditional flavours with a modern dining sensibility. The result is an experience that feels both rooted and progressive, appealing to diners seeking authenticity without sacrificing sophistication.

What Sets Them Apart

Spices & Spirits is the only restaurant that focuses on the authenticity of each regional flavour; with every dish, they focus on its origin and on that basis, all their cooking styles and spice blends are authentic to its originality.

Dishes like Five Pepper Jackfruit, Ghati Lamb, Trio Dessert etc. are one-of-a-kind signature dishes, with distinct spices to highlight the authentic Indian cuisine. The menu is complemented by a well-considered beverage selection, designed to enhance the overall dining experience and reflect the same level of thought and precision.

Approach to Hospitality

With a strong focus on continuity of service, personalised attention is given to each guest. Regular guests are recognised and their preferences remembered, creating a sense of familiarity and loyalty, while new visitors are welcomed with warmth and attentiveness. Special care is taken to accommodate dietary requirements, ensuring that every guest feels valued and understood.

Their staff is also educated about the journey of each dish so they can engage meaningfully with guests and build genuine connections. This approach shifts the experience from a transactional interaction to one rooted in relationship and trust.

Community and Impact

Spices & Spirits places strong emphasis on inclusivity and professional development within its workforce. The restaurant fosters a culture of mentorship, providing team members with opportunities to learn, grow, and progress within the industry. This commitment to nurturing talent strengthens both the organisation and the wider hospitality ecosystem.

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